Athlete of the week No. 1: Anthony Maldonado, Twin Falls
Twin Falls High School wrestling coach Dusty Skidmore said nobody thought Maldonado should be there, but there he was, pulling off multiple upsets on his way to the 4A 132-pound state wrestling championship. The third-seeded senior was able to beat No. 2-seeded Dawson Osterhout of Minico in the semifinals before beating top-seed Dante Roggio of Kuna in the finals. After defeating Roggio, 8-7, Maldonado pointed to the sky to honor his grandfather, who recently passed away, capping off an emotional week in triumphant fashion.
Athlete of the week No. 2: Hunter Smith, Carey
Carey’s 8-12 record entering district tournament play wasn’t indicative of a state tournament team, but, one week later, the Panthers are one, thanks in large part to the work of Smith. After an opening round loss to Murtaugh, Smith put in big performance after big performance, as the Panthers won four games in as many days to take second in the district tournament. He averaged 16.8 points per game over that stretch, eclipsing 20 points twice, as he helped the Panthers snatch their 14th straight bid to the state tournament.
Other Athlete of the Week Candidates
- Dax Blackmon, Declo wrestling (won 2A 98-pound state championship)
- Garrett Bowman, Buhl basketball (21 points in win over Filer, 15 points in loss to Marsh Valley)
- Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen basketball (22 points in loss to Camas County, 21 points in loss to Carey)
- Kasen Carpenter, Minico basketball (17 points in loss to Pocatello)
- Broddey Cunningham, Kimberly wrestling (won 3A 170-pound state championship)
- Graden Dimond, Murtaugh basketball (17 points in loss to Carey)
- Collin Holloway, Lighthouse Christian basketball (18 points in win over Camas County)
- Carter Kelsey, Buhl basketball (24 points on 8 3-pointers in loss to Kimberly, 12 points in loss to Marsh Valley)
- Peyton Lookingbill, Lighthouse Christian basketball (18 points in win over Murtaugh)
- Fernando Luna, Jerome wrestling (won 4A 220-pound state championship)
- Sam Mallory, Declo basketball (17 points in win over Wendell)
- Derek Matthews, Declo wrestling (won 2A 145-pound state championship)
- Kase Mauger, Twin Falls wrestling (won 4A 120-pound state championship)
- Kolby McClure, Murtaugh basketball (21 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian, 28 points in win over Dietrich, 11 points in loss to Carey)
- Jakob Murillo, Jerome wrestling (won 4A 145-pound state championship)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (20 points in win over Oakley)
- Kade Orr, Buhl wrestling (won 3A 113-pound state championship, his second straight)
- Dawson Osterhout, Declo wrestling (won 2A 220-pound state championship)
- Brigham Parke, Carey basketball (18 points in win over Castleford, 21 points in win over Hansen, 10 points in win over Murtaugh)
- Brady Power, Dietrich basketball (18 points in win over Hagerman, 36 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Raygn Robertson, Dietrich basketball (25 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Trey Smith, Camas County basketball (37 points in win over Hansen, 19 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian, 25 points in loss to Rockland)
- Paxton Stimpson, Hansen basketball (25 points in loss to Camas County, 13 points in loss to Carey)
- Eric Taylor, Castleford basketball (25 points in loss to Carey)
- Wacey Williams, Glenns Ferry basketball (22 points in win over Raft River)
- Ezekial Williamson, Jerome wrestling (won 4A 152-pound state championship, becoming classification’s fourth ever four-time champ)
- Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls basketball (19 points in loss to Preston)
- Gio Zavala, Murtaugh basketball (25 points in win over Dietrich)
Past 2018/2019 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)
Week 4: Zane Mussmann (Valley), Matigan Bingham (Dietrich)
Week 5: Mayson Martinez (Filer), Mattie Ramsey (Declo)
Week 6: Jonathan Camarillo (Hansen), Patrea Topp (Wood River)
Week 7: Kase Mauger (Twin Falls), Bailee Owens (Shoshone)
Week 8: Brady Power (Dietrich), Taylia Stimpson (Minico)
Week 9: Gio Zavala (Murtaugh), Emily Gorrell (Buhl)
Week 10: Bryant Osborne (Hagerman), Brianna Astle (Dietrich)
Week 11: Mitchell Brizee (Twin Falls), Cierra Hennings (Shoshone)
