Athlete of the Week No. 1: Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian
Lighthouse Christian is as well-rounded as most teams come, and the proof is in the Lions’ 26-0 finish, as they topped Garden Valley for the 1A Division II state title. One player that stood out from the crowd during their three-game run to the championship was Block, who averaged a double-double of 15.7 points and 11.7 rebounds during the tournament. His biggest impact came in the title game, when he exploded for 24 points and 15 boards, including six on the offensive glass. Block’s dominance was a key factor in Lighthouse Christian’s first ever state championship triumph.
Athlete of the Week No. 2: Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls
Ystueta is Twin Falls’ primary ball-handler and does a bit of everything, and the Bruins relied heavily on him at the 4A state tournament. In a difficult loss to Idaho Falls in the opening round, Ystueta had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, hitting some big shots that kept the Bruins in the game until the late stages. In the consolation bracket, he had 13 points, seven boards and three assists against Moscow, then 16 points and seven assists in the consolation championship, which the Bruins won. Behind Ystueta’s all-action performances, the Bruins were able to finish their season on a high note.
Other Candidates
- Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls basketball (12 points in loss to Idaho Falls, 24 points in win over Moscow, 22 points; 16 rebounds in consolation championship win over Columbia)
- Dawson Cummins, Kimberly basketball (22 points in loss to Sugar-Salem, 9 points in 3rd-place win over Marsh Valley)
- Brant Etherington, Kimberly basketball (13 points in win over Parma, 11 points in loss to Sugar-Salem, 11 points in 3rd-place win over Marsh Valley)
- Jason Hardy, Valley basketball (22 points; 8 assists; 7 rebounds in win over Riverstone, 10 points in loss to Potlatch, 10 points in loss to Lapwai)
- Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian basketball (13 points; 7 rebounds in win over Mackay, 24 points; 8 rebounds in win over Genesis Prep, 19 points in state title win over Garden Valley)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (22 points; 13 rebounds in win over Riverstone, 11 points; 8 rebounds in loss to Potlatch; 18 points, 11 rebounds in loss to Lapwai)
- Brigham Parke, Carey basketball (16 points in loss to Garden Valley, 12 points in loss to Rockland)
- Dallin Parke, Carey basketball (17 points in loss to Garden Valley, 12 points in loss to Rockland)
- Hunter Smith, Carey basketball (9 points in loss to Garden Valley, 17 points in loss to Rockland)
Past 2018/2019 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)
Week 4: Zane Mussmann (Valley), Matigan Bingham (Dietrich)
Week 5: Mayson Martinez (Filer), Mattie Ramsey (Declo)
Week 6: Jonathan Camarillo (Hansen), Patrea Topp (Wood River)
Week 7: Kase Mauger (Twin Falls), Bailee Owens (Shoshone)
Week 8: Brady Power (Dietrich), Taylia Stimpson (Minico)
Week 9: Gio Zavala (Murtaugh), Emily Gorrell (Buhl)
Week 10: Bryant Osborne (Hagerman), Brianna Astle (Dietrich)
Week 11: Mitchell Brizee (Twin Falls), Cierra Hennings (Shoshone)
Week 12: Anthony Maldonado (Twin Falls), Hunter Smith (Carey)
