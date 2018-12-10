Boys athlete of the week: Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian
Munsee started the season hot and carried that over into this past week. The junior recorded a double-double in a win against Castleford, scoring 22 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, then finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds in a win against Wendell. His best performance of the season came against Hansen on Thursday, when he poured in 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He added a 17-point showing against Liberty Charter on Saturday to average 25.8 points per game, which is about the total he’s averaged over six contests this season, helping the Lions remain unbeaten and come in at No. 2 in the state media poll.
Girls athlete of the week: Elly Yore, Hagerman
The Pirates came in at No. 5 in the third state media poll, and Yore helped them continue their early-season success with some standout performances. The senior, who committed to Casper College to play volleyball, was a double-double machine this past week. She scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a win over Camas County, added 22 points and 11 boards in a win against Ririe JV in the Preston Tournament, and finished the week with 20 and 11 in a win against Marsh Valley JV. Yore has led the Pirates to an 8-1 record so far this season.
Other boys AOTW candidates
- Peyton Bair, Kimberly basketball (22 points in win over American Falls)
- Ryan Ball, Twin Falls basketball (20 points in win over Idaho Falls)
- Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian (13 points; 11 rebounds in win over Castleford, 17 points; 10 rebounds in win over Wendell, 14 points in win over Liberty Charter)
- Garrett Bowman, Buhl basketball (19 points in loss to Canyon Ridge, 11 points in loss to Wood River)
- Dawson Cummins, Kimberly basketball (18 points in win over American Falls, 14 points in loss to Snake River)
- Keegan Duncan, Declo basketball (18 points in 2OT win over Filer)
- Ethan Gibbons, Burley basketball (12 points in loss to Minico, 15 points; 3 assists in win over Caldwell)
- Kody Henslee, Glenns Ferry basketball (28 points in win over Castleford, 23 points; 11 rebounds in win over Dietrich)
- Bam Kondracki, Canyon Ridge basketball (17 points in loss to Pocatello)
- Remington Kramer, Camas County basketball (19 points in win over Twin Falls Christian Academy, 16 points in win over Tri-Valley)
- Sam Mallory, Declo basketball (21 points in 2OT win over Filer)
- Mayson Martinez, Filer basketball (22 points in 2OT loss to Declo)
- Kobe Matsen, Minico basketball (19 points in win over Jerome, 24 points in win over Burley)
- Kolby McClure, Murtaugh basketball (26 points on 7 3-pointers in OT loss to Rockland)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (20 points in win over Shoshone, 13 points in loss to Ambrose)
- Bryant Osborne, Hagerman basketball (19 points in loss to Camas County)
- Brady Power, Dietrich basketball (20 points; 12 rebounds in loss to Glenns Ferry)
- Johnny Radford, Wood River basketball (19 points in win over Buhl, 25 points in OT loss to Jerome, 20 points in loss to Preston)
- James Slone, Jerome basketball (22 points in OT win over Wood River)
- Paxton Stimpson, Hansen basketball (11 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian, 20 points in loss to Raft River)
- Xander Whitby, Jerome basketball (21 points in OT win over Wood River)
- Jace Whiting, Burley basketball (17 points in loss to Minico, 26 points; 12 rebounds in win over Caldwell)
Other girls AOTW candidates
- Brianna Astle, Dietrich basketball (11 points in win over Lighthouse Christian, 18 points in win over Richfield, 16 points in win over Burley JV)
- Jenna Benites, Murtaugh basketball (9 points in win over Twin Falls Christian Academy, 14 points in OT loss to Rockland, 26 points in win over Wendell, 12 points in win over Oakley)
- Matigan Bingham, Dietrich basketball (12 points in win over Valley, 12 points in win over Lighthouse Christian, 16 points in win over Burley JV)
- Adrie Blanksma, Mountain Home basketball (25 points in win over Wood River, 18 points in loss to Minico)
- Alissa Chatelain, Murtaugh basketball (7 points; 10 rebounds in OT loss to Rockland, 19 points; 12 rebounds in win over Oakley)
- Kaybree Christensen, Raft River basketball (18 points in win over Castleford)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman basketball (17 points; 8 rebounds in win over Camas County, 10 points in loss to Bountiful, Utah JV, 18 points; 15 rebounds in win over Ririe JV, 24 points in win over Marsh Valley JV)
- Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian basketball (10 points; 10 rebounds in loss to Shoshone, 20 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Bailey Hubert, Dietrich basketball (20 points in win over Valley, 18 points in win over Lighthouse Christian, 11 points in win over Burley JV)
- Grace Lupumpa, Canyon Ridge basketball (16 points in loss to Gooding)
- Bailee Owens, Shoshone basketball (18 points in win over Lighthouse Christian, 16 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (10 points in win over Wendell, 21 points in win over Canyon Ridge, 14 points in OT win over Declo)
- Haylee Pittman, Hansen basketball (16 points in win over Richfield)
- Mattie Ramsey, Declo basketball (20 points in loss to Buhl, 14 points in OT loss to Gooding)
- Sydney Ramsey, Declo basketball (16 points in loss to Buhl, 19 points in OT loss to Gooding)
- Taylia Stimpson, Minico basketball (20 points in win over Mountain Home)
- Sadie Wadsworth, Hagerman basketball (17 points; 5 assists in win over Camas County)
- Laken Wolf, Gooding basketball (11 points in win over Canyon Ridge, 16 points in OT win over Declo)
Past 2018 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.