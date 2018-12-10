Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys athlete of the week: Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian

Munsee started the season hot and carried that over into this past week. The junior recorded a double-double in a win against Castleford, scoring 22 points and pulling down 14 rebounds, then finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds in a win against Wendell. His best performance of the season came against Hansen on Thursday, when he poured in 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He added a 17-point showing against Liberty Charter on Saturday to average 25.8 points per game, which is about the total he’s averaged over six contests this season, helping the Lions remain unbeaten and come in at No. 2 in the state media poll.

Girls athlete of the week: Elly Yore, Hagerman

The Pirates came in at No. 5 in the third state media poll, and Yore helped them continue their early-season success with some standout performances. The senior, who committed to Casper College to play volleyball, was a double-double machine this past week. She scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a win over Camas County, added 22 points and 11 boards in a win against Ririe JV in the Preston Tournament, and finished the week with 20 and 11 in a win against Marsh Valley JV. Yore has led the Pirates to an 8-1 record so far this season.

