Boys athlete of the week: Zane Mussmann, Valley

Mussmann was a key piece of the Valley team that finished second-best in the state last season, and the beginning of this year has been no different for the senior, who is constantly among the Vikings’ high scorers. He began the week with 16 points in Valley’s win over conference foe Glenns Ferry, then followed it up with 23 points against another league rival in a win over Raft River. The 6-foot-5 forward is a handful for any team to defend, and has made his presence known plenty of times throughout Valley’s opening games of the season, after which the Vikings are 7-3.

Girls athlete of the week: Matigan Bingham, Dietrich

Whenever Dietrich plays, expect Bingham to notch double figures in points. Game-in, game-out, she clocks in as one of the Blue Devils’ highest scorers as they’ve gotten off to an impressive 10-2 start, moving up to No. 5 in the latest state media poll. Bingham began the week with a team-leading 16-point performance in a one-point win over Gooding, a team that beat Dietrich by 10 points in its season-opener. Even when Dietrich struggled in its loss to Hagerman during the week, Bingham stood out, pitching in a team-high 14 points. If the perennial 1A Division II girls basketball power is going to make another playoff run this season, it’ll likely be thanks in large part to Bingham’s exploits.

Other boys candidates

Other girls candidates

Past 2018 winter athletes of the week:

Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)

Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)

Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)

