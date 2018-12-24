Boys athlete of the week: Zane Mussmann, Valley
Mussmann was a key piece of the Valley team that finished second-best in the state last season, and the beginning of this year has been no different for the senior, who is constantly among the Vikings’ high scorers. He began the week with 16 points in Valley’s win over conference foe Glenns Ferry, then followed it up with 23 points against another league rival in a win over Raft River. The 6-foot-5 forward is a handful for any team to defend, and has made his presence known plenty of times throughout Valley’s opening games of the season, after which the Vikings are 7-3.
Girls athlete of the week: Matigan Bingham, Dietrich
Whenever Dietrich plays, expect Bingham to notch double figures in points. Game-in, game-out, she clocks in as one of the Blue Devils’ highest scorers as they’ve gotten off to an impressive 10-2 start, moving up to No. 5 in the latest state media poll. Bingham began the week with a team-leading 16-point performance in a one-point win over Gooding, a team that beat Dietrich by 10 points in its season-opener. Even when Dietrich struggled in its loss to Hagerman during the week, Bingham stood out, pitching in a team-high 14 points. If the perennial 1A Division II girls basketball power is going to make another playoff run this season, it’ll likely be thanks in large part to Bingham’s exploits.
Other boys candidates
- Nic Anderson, Valley basketball (17 points in win over Carey, 15 points in win over Raft River)
- Chris Belem, Hagerman basketball (15 points in loss to Wendell, 15 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Garrett Bowman, Buhl basketball (18 points in loss to Canyon Ridge)
- Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls basketball (17 points in win over Jerome, 18 points in win over Hillcrest)
- Kasen Carpenter, Minico basketball (14 points in win over Bishop Kelly, 23 points in win over Ridgevue)
- Rylan Chandler, Minico basketball (19 points in win over Bishop Kelly, 11 points in win over Ridgevue)
- Gannon Critchfield, Oakley basketball (16 points in win over Ambrose, 12 points; 14 rebounds in win over Challis, 9 points in loss to Grace)
- Hulzar Cruz, Hansen basketball (20 points in loss to Castleford)
- Dawson Cummins, Kimberly basketball (18 points in win over Jerome)
- Jason Hardy, Valley basketball (18 points in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Kobe Matsen, Minico basketball (24 points in win over Bishop Kelly)
- Kolby McClure, Murtaugh basketball (15 points in win over Shoshone, 12 points in win over Twin Falls Christian Academy)
- Angel Moreno, Jerome basketball (15 points in loss to Twin Falls, 15 points in loss to Kimberly)
- Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian basketball (24 points; 11 rebounds in win over Glenns Ferry)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (16 points in win over Glenns Ferry, 23 points in win over Raft River)
- Bryant Osborne, Hagerman basketball (21 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Brady Power, Dietrich basketball (23 points in win over Hagerman)
- Johnny Radford, Wood River basketball (34 points in loss to Canyon Ridge)
- Justin Schumann, Raft River basketball (19 points in loss to Valley)
- Zade Swainston, Wendell basketball (17 points in win over Hagerman)
- Eric Taylor, Castleford basketball (22 points in win over Hansen, 14 points in loss to Sun Valley Community School, 10 points in win over Rimrock)
- Sid Tomlinson, Sun Valley Community School basketball (23 points in win over Castleford)
- Evan Walker, Twin Falls Christian Academy basketball (12 points in loss to Sun Valley Community School, 18 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Wacey Williams, Glenns Ferry basketball (22 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
Other girls candidates
- Erika Anthony, Gooding basketball (23 points in loss to Dietrich)
- Fabby Arevalo, Glenns Ferry basketball (13 points in win over Castleford)
- Brianna Astle, Dietrich basketball (14 points in win over Gooding, 10 points in loss to Hagerman)
- Paige Beem, Twin Falls basketball (11 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Mercedes Bell, Jerome basketball (13 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Ella Fischer, Filer basketball (14 points in win over Declo)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman basketball (23 points in win over Wendell, 10 points; 11 rebounds in win over Hansen, 11 points; 10 rebounds in win over Dietrich)
- Kayzia Gillette, Oakley basketball (12 points in win over Ambrose, 6 points in win over Grace)
- Emily Gorrell, Buhl basketball (16 points in win over American Falls, 15 points in loss to Mountain Home)
- Liz Hardy, Oakley basketball (10 points in win over Ambrose, 18 points in loss to Raft River)
- Maddy March, Castleford basketball (16 points; 14 rebounds in loss to Glenns Ferry)
- Sydney Ramsey, Declo basketball (17 points in loss to Filer)
- Mattie Ramsey, Declo basketball (13 points in loss to Filer)
- Bailey Stephens, Valley basketball (18 points in loss to Carey, 15 points in win over Richfield)
- Alexa Thomas, Canyon Ridge basketball (14 points in loss to Jerome)
- Kylie Wood, Carey basketball (21 points in win over Valley)
- Elly Yore (10 points in win over Hansen, 19 points; 18 rebounds in win over Dietrich)
Past 2018 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.