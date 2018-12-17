Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys athlete of the week: Kobe Matsen, Minico

Early in the week, Minico overtook Preston for the No. 1 spot in the 4A classification in the state media poll, and its senior leader, Matsen, made sure the Spartans could show why. He exploded for 29 points, including numerous dunks, to beat a 5A team—Highland—by 13 points. Then, against a pesky Mountain Home team that has played other ranked teams close, Matsen helped the Spartans (7-0) remain unbeaten by scoring 14 points. Time and time again, the 6-foot-7 big man has been among the leading scorers for the high-flying Spartans, who will look to retain their top rank after keeping their record perfect this week, thanks to Matsen’s help.

Girls athlete of the week: Kylie Wood, Carey

The Panthers have been knocking on the door of the 1A Division II state media poll, and for good reason, as they’ve started the season 8-1. Wood has been a large part of that, and continued her strong start to the season this week. The sophomore poured in a game-high of 19 points in Carey’s upset win over 1A Division I No. 2, Shoshone, exacting revenge for the Panthers’ only loss earlier this season. Then, Wood stepped up again with a game-high of 23 in a blowout win over Castleford. Should Carey continue to stake a claim as one of the top teams in its classification, Wood will likely be a big reason why.

Other boys candidates

Other girls candidates

Past 2018 winter athletes of the week:

Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)

Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)

