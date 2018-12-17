Boys athlete of the week: Kobe Matsen, Minico
Early in the week, Minico overtook Preston for the No. 1 spot in the 4A classification in the state media poll, and its senior leader, Matsen, made sure the Spartans could show why. He exploded for 29 points, including numerous dunks, to beat a 5A team—Highland—by 13 points. Then, against a pesky Mountain Home team that has played other ranked teams close, Matsen helped the Spartans (7-0) remain unbeaten by scoring 14 points. Time and time again, the 6-foot-7 big man has been among the leading scorers for the high-flying Spartans, who will look to retain their top rank after keeping their record perfect this week, thanks to Matsen’s help.
Girls athlete of the week: Kylie Wood, Carey
The Panthers have been knocking on the door of the 1A Division II state media poll, and for good reason, as they’ve started the season 8-1. Wood has been a large part of that, and continued her strong start to the season this week. The sophomore poured in a game-high of 19 points in Carey’s upset win over 1A Division I No. 2, Shoshone, exacting revenge for the Panthers’ only loss earlier this season. Then, Wood stepped up again with a game-high of 23 in a blowout win over Castleford. Should Carey continue to stake a claim as one of the top teams in its classification, Wood will likely be a big reason why.
Other boys candidates
- Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian basketball (20 points in win over Richfield, 12 points in win over Murtaugh)
- Mitchell Brizee, Twin Falls basketball (18 points in win over Mountain Home, 21 points in win over Burley)
- Rylan Chandler, Minico basketball (16 points in win over Highland, 15 points in win over Mountain Home)
- Breken Clarke, Camas County basketball (17 points in win over Richfield)
- Gannon Critchfield, Oakley basketball (11 points in win over Glenns Ferry, 18 points; 12 rebounds in win over Gooding)
- Dawson Cummins, Kimberly basketball (26 points in win over Gooding)
- Graden Dimond, Murtaugh basketball (14 points; 10 rebounds in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
- Jason Hardy, Valley basketball (16 points in loss to Declo, 13 points in win over Wendell)
- Adam Lauda, Buhl basketball (15 points in win over Declo)
- Riley Loveland, Burley basketball (16 points in loss to Twin Falls)
- Tyler Munsee, Lighthouse Christian basketball (20 points in win over Murtaugh)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (8 points in loss to Declo, 24 points in win over Wendell)
- Bryant Osborne, Hagerman basketball (19 points in win over Hansen, 23 points in win over Sun Valley Community School)
- Kaden Perron, Filer basketball (17 points in win over American Falls)
- Brady Power, Dietrich basketball (28 points in loss to Raft River)
- Steven Rubio, Shoshone basketball (17 points in loss to Wendell)
- Trey Smith, Camas County (21 points in win over Jackpot)
- Rylee Spencer, Raft River basketball (25 points on 5 3-pointers in win over Aberdeen, 36 points on 7 3-pointers in win over Dietrich)
- Zade Swainston, Wendell basketball (18 points in win over Shoshone)
- Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls basketball (20 points in win over Burley)
Other girls candidates
- Brianna Astle, Dietrich basketball (15 points in win over Hansen)
- Matigan Bingham, Dietrich basketball (16 points in win over Hansen)
- Morgan Cargile, Twin Falls basketball (20 points in OT win over Wood River)
- Annessa Castillo, Glenns Ferry basketball (16 points in win over Raft River, 11 points in win over Idaho City)
- Alana Floyd, Hagerman basketball (15 points in loss to Shoshone)
- Kory Gartner, Filer basketball (18 points in loss to Sugar-Salem)
- Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian basketball (17 points in win over Hansen, 12 points in win over Richfield, 13 points in win over Murtaugh)
- Emily Gorrell, Buhl basketball (14 points in win over Wendell, 15 points in loss to Kimberly, 9 points in loss to Mountain Home)
- Makenna Kohtz, Valley basketball (11 points in win over Oakley, 11 points in loss to Camas County)
- Trudy Millenkamp, Lighthouse Christian basketball (16 points in win over Hansen, 13 points in win over Murtaugh)
- Bailee Owens, Shoshone basketball (23 points in win over Hagerman, 17 points in win over Oakley)
- Haylee Pittman, Hansen basketball (22 points in win over Raft River)
- Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (14 points in win over Filer)
- Sydney Ramsey, Declo basketball (24 points in win over Wendell)
- Patrea Topp, Wood River basketball (20 points in loss to Homedale)
- Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County basketball (18 points in win over Richfield, 21 points in win over Valley)
- Laken Wolf, Gooding basketball (15 points in win over Filer)
Past 2018 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
