Boys athlete of the week: Mayson Martinez, Filer
The Wildcats won both their games upon returning from the holiday break, and Martinez played a large role, particularly in their second win. After defeating Gooding on Thursday, a game in which Martinez added six points, the junior exploded for 17 points in Saturday’s victory over Declo. None of those 17 were more important than the final three, which came on a banked 3-pointer as time expired, lifting Filer over the hosting Hornets, 43-41. Martinez wasn’t the area’s highest scorer this week, but his points certainly had a vital impact as he helped his team improve to 6-5 this season.
Girls athlete of the week: Mattie Ramsey, Declo
Ramsey is often one of Declo’s highest scorers, but, due to the injury-forced absence of another high-scorer, junior Sydney Ramsey, she had to step it up a notch this week. She sure did. After scoring a team-high nine points in a win over American Falls on Wednesday, the senior poured in 23 of her team’s 38 points to help the Hornets defeat Gooding on Friday. Despite being without an important scorer, Declo went 2-0 during the week, thanks in large part to Ramsey’s contributions, and sit at 11-5 on the season.
Other boys candidates
- Denny Arroyo, Shoshone basketball (14 points; 13 rebounds in win over Castleford)
- Casper Block, Lighthouse Christian basketball (15 points in win over Richfield)
- Jonathan Camarillo, Hansen basketball (21 points in loss to Murtaugh)
- Rylan Chandler, Minico basketball (25 points in win over Middleton)
- Breken Clarke, Camas County basketball (15 points in win over Carey)
- Gannon Critchfield, Oakley basketball (18 points in loss to Declo, 13 points in win over Shoshone)
- Dawson Cummins, Kimberly basketball (27 points in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Winston Duggan, Twin Falls basketball (17 points in loss to Century)
- Jason Hardy, Valley basketball (20 points in win over Dietrich)
- Austin Jarolimek, Filer basketball (16 points in win over Gooding)
- Bam Kondracki, Canyon Ridge basketball (19 points in loss to Kimberly)
- Adam Lauda, Buhl basketball (18 points in win over Wendell)
- Wayne Ligtenberg, Lighthouse Christian basketball (22 points in win over Richfield)
- Kobe Matsen, Minico basketball (17 points in win over Middleton)
- Zane Mussmann, Valley basketball (16 points in win over Dietrich)
- Kaden Perron, Filer basketball (15 points in win over Gooding)
- Brady Power, Dietrich basketball (14 points in loss to Valley)
- Ben Puentes, Declo basketball (15 points in win over Oakley)
- Jake Pulsipher, Oakley basketball (16 points in win over Shoshone)
- Trey Smith, Camas County basketball (15 points in win over Carey, 11 points in loss to Horseshoe Bend)
- Patrick Taber, Shoshone basketball (21 points in win over Castleford, 20 points in loss to Oakley)
- Jace Whiting, Burley basketball (28 points in win over Jerome, 26 points in win over Highland)
Other girls candidates
- Kyra Azevedo, Buhl basketball (10 points in win over American Falls)
- Sophia Bartholomew, Filer basketball (10 points; 9 rebounds in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Ashley Botz, Camas County basketball (10 points in loss to Carey)
- Ella Fischer, Filer basketball (16 points; 8 rebounds; 7 steals in win over Canyon Ridge)
- Cierra Hennings, Shoshone basketball (12 points in win over Raft River)
- Audah Jones, Raft River basketball (12 points in loss to Shoshone)
- Makenna Kohtz, Valley basketball (10 points in win over Wendell)
- McKenna Lively, Buhl basketball (12 points in win over American Falls)
- Bailee Owens, Shoshone basketball (16 points in win over Raft River)
- Grace Parker, Gooding basketball (12 points in loss to Declo)
- Emilee Prologo, Richfield basketball (10 points in loss to Lighthouse Christian)
- Bailey Stephens, Valley basketball (12 points in win over Wendell)
- Taylia Stimpson, Minico basketball (20 points in win over Pocatello)
- Athana Versis, Carey basketball (12 points in win over Camas County)
- Kylie Wood, Carey basketball (27 points in win over Camas County)
Past 2018 winter athletes of the week:
Week 1: Jace Whiting (Burley), Grace Parker (Gooding)
Week 2: Tyler Munsee (Lighthouse Christian), Elly Yore (Hagerman)
Week 3: Kobe Matsen (Minico), Kylie Wood (Carey)
Week 4: Zane Mussmann (Valley), Matigan Bingham (Dietrich)
