Boys athlete of the week: Carson Grigg, Glenns Ferry
Every yard and point was crucial in the Glenns Ferry football team’s 42-40 win over Horseshoe Bend on Friday, and Grigg came up big in both categories. The senior threw an interception and lost a fumble, but he made up for the turnovers with impressive numbers through the air and on the ground. Grigg completed 10-of-18 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed 15 times for 194 yards and two scores, helping the Pilots improve to 2-0 this season.
Other boys AOTW candidates:
- Ethan Gibbons, Burley football (11-of-18, 220 yards, 3 TDs 0 INTs; 11 carries, 92 yards, TD in win over Buhl)
- Jason Hardy, Valley football (21-of-27, 325 yards, TD, INT; 14 carries, 58 yards, 4 TDs; INT on defense in win over Prairie)
- Shane Jennings, Gooding football (27-of-41, 323 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 22 carries, 138 yards, TD in win over Weiser)
- Porter Mecham, Carey football (16 carries, 175 yards, TD in win over Lighthouse Christian)
- Carson Simpson, Carey football (14 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs; 2 INTs on defense in win over Lighthouse Christian)
Girls athlete of the week: Bella Osterman, Kimberly
Osterman scored nine goals in two High Desert Conference games for the Kimberly girls soccer team this past week. The freshman scored four times in Monday’s 5-0 win over Filer, and she netted five goals in a 7-0 victory over Buhl on Wednesday. Osterman has led the Bulldogs to a 3-1 record (2-1 in conference) this season, their first in school history.
Other girls AOTW candidates:
- Madison Bailey, Twin Falls girls soccer (four goals in two games, including three in a 9-2 win over Canyon Ridge)
- Kaybree Christensen, Raft River cross country (first place at Valley Invitational)
- Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls cross country (first place at Minico Invite Dam Run)
- Annie Kaminsky, Wood River volleyball (36 kills and 10 blocks combined in wins over Preston and Mountain Home)
- Brinlee Stotts, Twin Falls girls soccer (four goals against Canyon Ridge)
Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:
Week 1: Twin Falls’ Taylor Burnham, Gooding’s Cayden Loveland
