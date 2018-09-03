Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Football season is upon us
Buy Now

From left, Glenns Ferry's Oscar Sanchez, Tanner Martinez and Carson Grigg have their photo taken Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Boys athlete of the week: Carson Grigg, Glenns Ferry

Every yard and point was crucial in the Glenns Ferry football team’s 42-40 win over Horseshoe Bend on Friday, and Grigg came up big in both categories. The senior threw an interception and lost a fumble, but he made up for the turnovers with impressive numbers through the air and on the ground. Grigg completed 10-of-18 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed 15 times for 194 yards and two scores, helping the Pilots improve to 2-0 this season.

Other boys AOTW candidates:

  • Ethan Gibbons, Burley football (11-of-18, 220 yards, 3 TDs 0 INTs; 11 carries, 92 yards, TD in win over Buhl)
  • Jason Hardy, Valley football (21-of-27, 325 yards, TD, INT; 14 carries, 58 yards, 4 TDs; INT on defense in win over Prairie)
  • Shane Jennings, Gooding football (27-of-41, 323 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 22 carries, 138 yards, TD in win over Weiser)
  • Porter Mecham, Carey football (16 carries, 175 yards, TD in win over Lighthouse Christian)
  • Carson Simpson, Carey football (14 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs; 2 INTs on defense in win over Lighthouse Christian)

Girls athlete of the week: Bella Osterman, Kimberly

Osterman scored nine goals in two High Desert Conference games for the Kimberly girls soccer team this past week. The freshman scored four times in Monday’s 5-0 win over Filer, and she netted five goals in a 7-0 victory over Buhl on Wednesday. Osterman has led the Bulldogs to a 3-1 record (2-1 in conference) this season, their first in school history.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Other girls AOTW candidates:

Past 2018 fall athletes of the week:

Week 1: Twin Falls’ Taylor Burnham, Gooding’s Cayden Loveland

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments