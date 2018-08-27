Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Canyon Ridge vs. Twin Falls volleyball
Buy Now

Twin Falls outside hitter Taylor Burnham spikes the ball over the net during the second set against Canyon Ridge on Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Girls athlete of the week: Taylor Burnham, Twin Falls

The Twin Falls volleyball team graduated a bunch of talented seniors, including Times-News 2017 player of the year and University of Utah signee Kennedi Evans. But thanks to returners such as Burnham, the Bruins look like they’ll be just fine this season.

Burnham led Twin Falls to a pair of four-set wins Wednesday against Great Basin Conference opponents Burley and Minico. The senior outside hitter tallied 29 total kills over the two matches, helping the Bruins improve to 134-0 against GBC opponents since they joined the conference in 2009.

“She played absolutely great,” Twin Falls first-year coach Andria Harshman said of Burnham, who made the all-conference second team last season.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

+1 
Football - Gooding Vs. Kimberly
Buy Now

Gooding's Cayden Loveland (88) celebrates his touchdown with Cade Morris (23) during their conference matchup against Kimberly Friday night, Sept. 29, 2017, in Kimberly.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Boys athlete of the week: Cayden Loveland, Gooding

In Friday’s season opener at home against Parma, Gooding junior quarterback Shane Jennings completed 10-of-15 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed eight times for 76 yards and a TD. Loveland was not just Jennings’ favorite target, he was practically his only target. The senior wide receiver caught eight passes for 210 yards, and all four of Jennings’ touchdown passes were completed to Loveland. The Gooding football team, ranked third in the 3A state media poll, beat Parma 50-13.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments