Chad Evans believes the Raft River High School football team had a crisis of confidence through its first four games of the season.
The Trojans' head coach said, in different situations, there was either a lack of confidence or perhaps too much confidence, and that has been a large contributor to the squad's 2-2 start. After opening the campaign with two wins and reaching No. 3 in the 1A Division I classification of the state media poll, Raft River has lost two straight, both to Snake River Conference opponents.
Meanwhile, Valley, which was No. 2 in the preseason media poll, has opened the season with five straight wins and was rewarded with a bump up to the top spot in the rankings. The Vikings have beaten everyone in their path by an average of 38.8 points per game.
Raft River, coming off a bye week, will host Valley on Friday night in another conference game, hoping to pull off an upset and keep the state playoffs within reach.
"We're ready to give them the best we can and the best we have to offer," Evans said on this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. "The kids are ready to go. They're ready to put the pads back on and go to work."
Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis said the Vikings "have the bull's-eye" on them, but that's only one reason Friday will be a difficult test.
Jarvis said Raft River has one of the best home field advantages in all of Idaho. With cannons going off, horns blaring and headlights flashing, he said it's a fun place to play, but a tough one, too.
After defeating then-No. 1 Oakley two weeks ago, the Vikings crushed Glenns Ferry 68-16 last Friday. A game like that, coming off a win over the classification's top team, could have been tough. However, Jarvis sees the Raft River contest as "the real trap game."
"Any team who has not had a good start is the scariest," Jarvis said. "We've been there before, as well, just trying to take down somebody that we weren't supposed to beat."
Perhaps, when Valley was ranked No. 2 and Raft River was No. 3, there was less of a sense that Valley was a team Raft River wasn't supposed to beat. Ahead of Friday's game, though, Evans acknowledged just how good the Vikings are, saying they're the top-ranked team in the state for a reason.
"They do everything well," Evans said.
With two weeks to prepare and a roster at nearly 100 percent health, according to Evans, the Trojans hope the plan they have in place will get the job done.
The goal for Raft River is to disrupt the Vikings' effective game plan and "get some people uncomfortable, just a little bit," Evans said. He knows his players will embrace the underdog role on Friday, too.
"They understand what we're up against here," Evans said. "They're not afraid of the challenge. I think they know what's to come."
Meanwhile, the Vikings won't take the Trojans lightly. The level at which they've played this season has been exceptional, but it's about sustenance for Valley.
At this time last season, the Vikings were in almost the exact same spot: 5-0 and tied for No. 1 in the media poll. But Valley lost its final four games and finished 6-4, due in large part to injuries. Jarvis is wary of the damning impact injuries can have, as sophomore running back Julian Rocha recently had season-ending surgery on his shoulder, Jarvis said.
The Vikings hope to avoid the injury bug this season, while continuing their winning ways in the process.
"We talk about it all year, that we've been here before," Jarvis said. "Now it's time to take the next step, continue and keep grinding it out.
"Our kids aren't finished."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.