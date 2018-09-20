Some time in 2008, a student council made up of students who’d be split between Twin Falls High School and the brand new Canyon Ridge convened to talk about a rivalry.
Mike Federico, Twin Falls’ athletic director at the time, and the administration didn’t want a rivalry shrouded in fighting, vandalism and other problems. As discussion progressed on how to create a healthy rivalry, an innocent question about the date of the first football game between the two schools came up.
The first contest was scheduled to fall during in-service week, when teachers across the state take two days to train. Some students were disappointed that a three-day week would take away from the build-up to the game, but one heard “in-service” and had a different thought.
“Somebody goes, ‘We should make it about service,’” Federico said. “Everybody, at the same time, was like, ‘That’s pretty cool. We can make it about service.’”
The Service Bowl was born shortly thereafter, in the fall of 2009. Ahead of its 10th edition, the football game between Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge has “morphed into its own animal,” said Federico, who now works for the Idaho High School Activities Association. When the Bruins (3-1) and Riverhawks (0-4) square up at Canyon Ridge on Friday, there will be more on the line than just numbers in the win-loss columns.
The Service Bowl is used to recognize and honor people that serve the country and the community, from first responders to military members. It turns into an event where crowds and electricity levels are higher than any other game, Twin Falls head coach Allyn Reynolds said on this week’s episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast.
No matter what the records are, Reynolds added, the community always comes out to support the players, the schools, and the larger meaning of the Service Bowl.
“That makes it very special, and that’s probably my biggest memory (from past Service Bowls),” said Reynolds, who is in his 12th year as Bruins head coach. “Just playing in front of a full stadium. I’ve been here over 30 years, and we haven’t had many full stadiums to play football games in front of.”
The Bruins have won eight of the nine Service Bowls. The only blemish came in 2014 — Sean Impomeni’s first year as Canyon Ridge’s head coach.
Impomeni said he underestimated the magnitude of the Service Bowl before 2014, but remembers the first one fondly. Of course, the game isn’t nearly as fun for him when the Riverhawks lose, he said, which has been the case in the past three installments.
Canyon Ridge assistant head coach/defensive line coach Doug Hughes is also a captain in the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Impomeni said several of his former players joined the military after graduation, and his grandfather served, as well. All of the connections to service members heighten the importance of the Service Bowl, Impomeni added.
Along with the added excitement the service aspect provides, there is also the matter of playing your crosstown rivals, which has Impomeni’s squad ready and raring to go.
“I wish that I could get the same drive out of them every day that I’ve been getting out of them in the last two,” Impomeni said Wednesday. “It’s one of those things where you’re trying to tell them we’ve got to have this level of intensity every week, not just this week.”
Reynolds said it’s imperative that his team remain focused on the game and not get swallowed up in the commotion surrounding the Service Bowl. On top of that, he said, records don’t matter in rivalry games. The Riverhawks are going to be gunning for their first win of the season, and the Bruins are trying to avoid looking past their rivals.
But, above all, both teams will be aware of the meaning behind their matchup on Friday. Federico said one of the main goals of the Service Bowl, in the view of Twin Falls administration, was for the players and other students at the high schools to recognize the people who serve both the community and the country.
Those in charge want to make sure the kids “understand there’s something bigger than football,” Federico said. Unlike other rivalries, which can be highlighted vandalism or violence, the Twin Falls-Canyon Ridge rivalry remains healthy and respectful, according to Reynolds.
That was the goal when the idea was born in the 2008 student council meeting, and it remains that way now as the Riverhawks and Bruins get set to face off for the 10th time.
“There haven’t been a bunch of fights, just because the purpose is bigger than the competition, as it should be,” Federico said. “It’s hard to fight somebody when you’re both holding an American flag.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.