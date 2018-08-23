Friday features the same opening week opponent as last year for the Declo High School football team, but this one comes under different circumstances. The 2017 version of Declo was beginning its quest for 2A state championship when it played at Sugar-Salem in its first game.
This year’s edition is defending it.
The unanimous No. 1 team in 2A, per the preseason media poll, will take on the No. 2 team in the 3A classification Friday night in Declo. It’s bound to be a true battle between the two squads with high expectations.
“I’m way excited for it, and I think our team is, too,” Declo senior quarterback/linebacker McKay Breshears said on the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. “Sugar, every year we play them, they’re a super tough and nasty team. ... It’s going to be a really good test.”
Friday’s game will be Declo’s sixth straight against Sugar-Salem to open a season. The Diggers have gone 3-2 against the Hornets in the series, but Declo won last year’s game 28-21. The Hornets haven’t lost since the 2016 state title game.
Breshears is part of Declo’s senior class, headlined by running back Keegan Duncan, last year’s Times-News 11-man player of the year and a Boise State commit. Two-way linemen Tyson Matthews and Jakeb Garrard, running back/defensive back Nathan Duke and several others round out the class loaded with “incredible” football knowledge, head coach Kelly Kidd said on the podcast.
On the other side, though, awaits a strong Diggers team bringing back its starting quarterback, Hayden Crapo, and multiple impactful running backs from last season, along with other key pieces. Kidd said Sugar-Salem is athletic at every position, but he’s confident his Hornets will rise to the occasion.
However, there’s still a lot to be discovered about Sugar-Salem. Kidd said that, without film on either team, nobody knows any new wrinkles the opposition may have introduced. Factor in a possible hankering for revenge from the Diggers, and Declo’s road to another title isn’t off to the easiest start.
“Last year was a good, tough game,” Breshears said. “It came down to a couple plays at the end, and I think they’ll be coming out for us this year.”
Friday’s game is the first in a long line of competitive contests for the Hornets this season. Next week is 2A’s second-ranked Aberdeen team, and later the 2017 3A state champion Fruitland, No. 1 unanimously in 3A, awaits.
Declo’s tough schedule is by design, as the Hornets want to challenge themselves as they hunt for another blue trophy. However, the opponents that lie ahead won’t divert attention from the task at hand.
“We can’t worry about November right now,” Kidd said. “We’ve got a big week this week, and it’s not going to get any easier in the next five weeks. We’ve got week one to take care of here, then we go to work on Aberdeen.”
On Monday, the Hornets had a scrimmage at practice, partly to evaluate the squad but also to get some nerves out, Kidd said. He said the nerves are unrelated to expectations and are common for high school kids.
Still, he said the players, like any defending state champions, are packing the baggage of players that want to improve and become even better than the team that went 13-0 and won the state title last year.
There’s an air of desire around a group of players that, despite already accomplishing plenty, have aspirations for more.
“Last year, they said the state championship, that senior class, that was their championship,” Breshears said. “Now us seniors and younger kids are going to have to get our own state championships. That’s one of our goals: to be the best team that has ever come through here.”
The long path to reaching that goal starts with Sugar-Salem.
