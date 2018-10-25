Though the high school football playoff picture in Idaho's 1A Division I classification has yet to completely unfold, all the coaches needed to know was there in front of them when the season started.
Three teams are going to make the playoffs from the competitive Snake River Conference.
With two of the three spots already locked up, belonging to Valley and Oakley, Raft River has one final chance to reach the postseason when it hosts the rival Hornets on Friday night.
Raft River head coach Chad Evans is certain his players know what is on the line when Oakley goes to Malta.
"I told them, 'This is week one of playoffs for us,'" Evans said on this week's episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. "This is a playoff atmosphere. We win, we keep going. We lose, we turn the pads in on Monday. They're pretty well bought into the idea that this is round one of the playoffs for us."
Both Evans and Oakley head coach Kade Craner stressed the idea of a postseason atmosphere. Craner's group has already made the playoffs, so, while a win would bolster the Hornets' record and help their playoff seeding, Friday night isn't do-or-die for them.
Craner preaches the idea of a "second season" with his squad, and that starts with whichever opponent Oakley (7-1, 4-1) faces in the first round of the playoffs.
Because of that, he said he threat of a Raft River team with its back against the wall hasn't really registered with him, and isn't something he's all too concerned with.
"Friday night, pressure's on Raft River," Craner said. "They've got to be in. If they lose, they're out. We like the position we're in."
The Trojans (5-2, 3-2) opened the season 2-0, but fell to 2-2 with back-to-back losses to Grace and Challis. Coming off a bye, they had a battle in Malta against then-unbeaten No. 1 Valley on Oct. 5.
In the build-up to the contest, Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis said Raft River, coming off its two losses and needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, was a scary proposition for his team. That proved true when Raft River won 44-42 in stunning fashion.
Although the Trojans will attempt to do to Oakley what they did to Valley three weeks prior, Evans said they've been referring to one motto all season: "so what, now what?"
There will be no thinking back to the Valley game for the Trojans because they know Oakley won't care.
"Win or lose, so what, now what?" Evans said. "Nobody cares. Onto the next one. The Valley win was big, it was neat, but that doesn't mean anything to Oakley."
Last year, the same situation unfolded between the two teams. Raft River, needing a win to get into the postseason, had to face an Oakley team it had beaten in a non-conference contest nearly two months earlier. Evans, who was an assistant for Raft River at the time, said he doesn't remember too much from that contest, which ended with a 26-22 Hornets victory and ended the Trojans' season. However, his players involved in that loss might recall.
"I know they've still got that taste in their mouths," Evans said.
With a win and a Valley loss to Grace, Oakley will be the SRC's top seed in the 1A-DI state playoffs. If both Oakley and Valley win on Friday, the Vikings will be No. 1 and the Hornets No. 2. An Oakley loss and a Valley win would put Raft River in the second spot and push the Hornets to third. The Trojans would earn the top seed if they beat Oakley and Valley loses to Grace.
The SRC's top seed will host the third seed out of District 1-2, which will be either Clearwater Valley or Kamiah. The SRC's No. 2 is slated to play at defending champion Prairie, and the conference's third seed will play at either Idaho City or Wilder.
The 1A-DI playoffs begin next Friday, Nov. 2.
With a playoff berth on the line for Raft River and plenty of moving pieces involved with the seeding, Friday night is shaping up to be another intense installment of the Oakley-Raft River rivalry.
"It doesn't matter if we're 0-8 and they're 8-0, or vice-versa," Craner said. "It's never mattered between these two schools. We just like to get together and play good, hard-nosed football."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.