There are plenty of similarities between the Lighthouse Christian and Carey High School football teams.
Both play in the 1A Division II Sawtooth West Conference. Both are frequent playoff teams. Both enjoyed blowout and shutout victories in their opening games last week.
One thing does separate them, though. Of the two, only Carey is the defending state champion, coming off a season in which the Panthers clobbered Lighthouse 42-0.
Now, the pair meet again in a battle which could have big implications on the final conference standings at the end of the season.
Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, Lighthouse head coach Cory Holloway said he expects there to be plenty of anticipation for Friday’s game. However, he said his team isn’t getting ahead of itself and, instead, is taking things with a simple “one practice at a time” mentality.
“Carey week, for us, is always a big week,” Holloway said. “Not that it’s bigger than any other team, but our kids get excited for it. We have a lot of history between our two teams, especially over the last six or seven years. The kids are excited to play a team like that.”
In this week’s Idaho high school football media poll, Carey remained in the top spot in 1A-DII with 12 more points than it earned in last week’s edition. The Lions, who weren’t represented in the preseason poll, earned a vote this week, highlighting the potential competitiveness of Friday’s contest.
Carey is coming off a 60-0 thrashing of Castleford last week, during which it led 52-0 at the end of the first quarter. On this week’s podcast, Panthers head coach Lane Kirkland said the opening stages of the game were, in a way, out of Carey. The Panthers executed well, Kirkland said, but they also benefited from favorable bounces and Castleford mistakes, even after the substitutes entered the game.
Ahead of Friday’s matchup, Kirkland said his team is “prepared to play the best teams, and Lighthouse is one of those.” The Castleford game is out of sight, out of mind, and he made sure of that by putting his players through intense practices early in the week.
“I told the boys we’re going to play four quarters this week, so start running and get ready,” Kirkland said. “They’re up to the task, and they’re executing really well right now.”
The standout returner from Carey’s 2017 championship team is senior running back Porter Mecham. Last year’s 1A-DII state player of the year is not going to make it easy for the Lions, who are wary of his talent but believe they are equipped to take him head on.
“A kid like (Mecham) is talented and can expose a program if you have a few kids deciding not to do their assignments or do their jobs,” Holloway said. “That’s what it’s going to take to slow someone like that down on defense — eight guys doing their jobs, understanding their assignments and being where they need to be.”
Both teams remember the 42-0 drubbing from last season. On Lighthouse’s side, Holloway recalls a performance deterred by turnovers. It was a showing, he said, that would have probably resulted in a loss against anybody, not just Carey.
The Panthers, on the other hand, are reminded of “one of the hardest shutouts” Kirkland has ever coached, as he described it. He said the Lions could have some thirst for vengeance carry over from last season.
“They never quit, and I think that’s coming back with them,” Kirkland said. “That’s a good thing. That’ll be a good challenge for us. I’m just expecting a good game.”
