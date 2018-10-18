On paper, there is just about nothing separating the Kimberly and Gooding High School football teams.
Both are 7-1. Both have won their first two conference bouts. Both have clinched a postseason berth. Both suffered their only losses to a defending state champion in week three.
Something’s got to give.
In what is, although not by title, a conference championship game, one of Kimberly and Gooding will come out on top in Friday’s regular season finale and take the top 3A state playoff seed from the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference.
“It happens to basically be a conference championship on the line against a team that has won it several times in the last several years,” Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said on this week’s episode of the Magic Valley Sports Podcast. “I know the boys are excited and ready to play.”
One of the telling similarities about each team is that the only games in which they were really tested ended up as losses. Gooding lost 41-19 to two-time defending 3A champion Fruitland, while Kimberly fell 58-34 to reigning 2A champion Declo.
Gooding and Kimberly are ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the Idaho media poll for the 3A classification. Each team expects to get one final test before starting their playoff campaigns.
Kimberly’s lowest margin of victory this season was 17 points. Gooding’s was 24. Friday could quite possibly be the first close game either team plays this season.
The Bulldogs’ 17-point win, over Mountain Home, was close for most of the game. In fact, they trailed 19-16 at halftime. But Kimberly pulled away with a 28-8 second half.
“It was good to be able to see them do that,” Bishop said. “It showed us, if we’re down, how we can play.”
Throughout the season, both teams have proven an ability to put points on the board.
Kimberly has only scored fewer than 40 points twice in 2018. Gooding has done it just three times, demonstrating the offensive prowess of both sides.
The Senators are led by the quarterback-wide receiver duo of junior Shane Jennings and senior Cayden Loveland. Senior running back Cade Morris has overcome injury issues and is back producing from the backfield.
Kimberly is just as explosive, with senior quarterback Braxton Hammond’s effectiveness through the air helped by big downfield targets in junior Dawson Cummins and senior Tristyn O’Donnell. Junior running back McKade Huft, who Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen said is the best player on Kimberly and runs with “such balance.”
Andersen noted that the past contests between the two have not been particularly high-scoring, because of the level of preparedness and talent on each side. Gooding won 28-20 last season, and Kimberly prevailed 33-26 in 2016.
The test that awaits each team will be a good way to measure how far along their offenses are, particularly in Andersen’s case.
“We left the Fruitland game and I told the guys, ‘We’re not going to know how good we are or how we’ve gotten better from this game until Kimberly,’” Andersen said. “I’m really interested to see what the case is and how much we’ve improved.”
Gooding has won five of the last six games against Kimberly, but both see it as a rivalry. Given how even the teams look heading into Friday’s game, it’s easy to see why.
Bishop said both teams know that there’s a bit more to this game than another regular season contest. His team will be ready to go, having worked with this matchup in mind since August, Bishop said.
With plenty on the line, including conference bragging rights and higher seeding in the playoff bracket, the coaches have plenty of bulletin board material for their squads ahead of the game. However, Andersen doesn’t believe that’s necessary.
“If you have to hype up your team for a Kimberly game by using a conference championship as the reason, you’re probably not going to do very well anyway,” Andersen said. “The boys, if they can see who the opponent is, won’t need any other stakes.”
