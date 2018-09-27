So far, the 2018 season has gone in two very different directions for the Kimberly and Filer high school football teams.
The Bulldogs have just one loss, to the top-ranked 2A team in the state in Declo, and have been scoring points in bunches to open the campaign. Filer, meanwhile, lost its first four games before earning its first win last week against 2A Wendell.
One team is trying to maintain a level of success, while the other is trying to get its season back on track. But, with it being the first Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference contest of the season for both, the slate is clean as Kimberly hosts Filer on Friday.
"It's a game they want to win, and they're still in the hunt for the conference, as is everybody right now," Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop said on this week's Magic Valley Sports Podcast. "They're going to come in, put up a fight and try to win the game. We've got to be ready for that."
Kimberly (4-1), ranked No. 5 in the 3A media poll, trailed Mountain Home 19-16 at halftime of last Friday's game, one in which Bishop said his team "came out flat."
But the Bulldogs reeled off 28 straight points in the second half and defeated the Tigers 44-27. The win, in large part, came down to the performance of junior running back McKade Huft, who had 227 yards and a touchdown on 42 carries.
Bishop said Huft was always going to be the team's workhorse, but he stepped up even more so on Friday, when a few offensive players were sidelined with injuries. The hard runner can "make plays and create something out of nothing," Bishop said, which is a big part of Kimberly's 44.4 points per game average this season.
However, Bishop said there's something holding his team back on both sides of the ball. He feels the offense is committing too many turnovers, while the defense is allowing too many big plays.
"That's something we really know we have to clean up as we get toward the end of the season and in conference play," Bishop said. "Those are the things that will hurt us if we don't clean them up."
Filer (1-4) enters Friday's matchup in the midst of a sort of offensive renaissance. After scoring 50 total points in their opening four contests, the Wildcats put 54 on Wendell.
Speaking on the Magic Valley Sports Podcast, Filer head coach Rob Anderson said his team felt like it could rely on power running early in the campaign, but its strategy has shifted from that.
Instead, they Wildcats focusing more on reading defenses and trying to take advantage of where the opposing defenses are stacking their numbers.
"We feel like, over the past two or three games, (the offense) has kind of been steadily getting better and better, and we're improving in what we're trying to do," Anderson said.
Neither team is exactly where it wants to be at this stage of the season, and both are hoping Friday's matchup is an opportunity to get closer to the bars the coaches have set.
The contrasting records of Kimberly and Filer don't do justice in describing the weight with which each team regards Friday's contest. Bishop and his Bulldogs won't underestimate Filer. Anderson and his Wildcats are looking at the game as a chance to get their season on the right track.
Bishop said, as a head coach, he's never satisfied until he gets to where he wants to go. His message to his team heading into the Filer game is to disregard the Wildcats' poor start to the season and recognize that they are capable of handing the Bulldogs a defeat.
Both he and Anderson follow the "one game at a time" mentality.
"Each week is 1-0," Anderson said. "Don't worry about what happened in the last weeks. Don't worry about who we're playing two weeks from now. Focus on this week, go win this week and become 1-0."
