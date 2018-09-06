At this time last year, Tony Cade was a first-year coach preparing a 1-1 Burley High School football team to face the 1-1 Minico Spartans. The head coach on the other sideline, Tim Perrigot, was in his 22nd season at Minico.
On Friday, Cade and the Bobcats will again face the Spartans, and Cade will be the longest tenured head coach. Keelan McCaffrey replaced Perrigot, who is now the Wendell School District superintendent.
The coaching change is hardly the only difference between this season and last for the Mini-Cassia rivals. Cade and the Bobcats have enough reasons to believe the result will change, too.
Both teams are 2-0 going into Friday's game, the first time that’s happened in at least a decade. Before this season, Burley hadn’t won its first two games since 2013. Minico’s last 2-0 start was 2011.
That two-year gap has been one of the few, perhaps only, advantages the Bobcats have held over their cross-river rival this century.
Burley’s last win over Minico happened in 2004. Minico’s average margin of victory during that 13-game winning streak is 32.2 points, any only one of those games was decided by fewer than 21 points (26-20 in 2012). The Spartans won last year’s game 42-0.
The rivalry losing streak has clearly taken a toll on Burley’s players, Cade said, and he’s trying to turn those negative feelings into optimism and motivation. So far this season, he’s liked what he’s seen.
It all started with a 29-26 Great Basin Conference win over Jerome in week one, a game in which Burley trailed 19-8 at halftime.
“What I was most impressed with against Jerome was our fight,” Cade said on this week’s Magic Valley Sports Podcast. “We would’ve just gave up last year. We would’ve just said, ‘19-8, here we go again with a bad season.’ These kids have heart this year. Not to compare them. Every team’s different. Every year, you get a different high school team. But that’s what I’ve been most impressed with.”
Last week, the 4A Bobcats handled 3A Buhl 40-15. Junior quarterback Ethan Gibbons completed 11-of-18 passes, rushed 11 times and accounted for four touchdowns and more than 300 total yards in the game. Gibbons' 2017 season was cut short by injury. So far this year, he has been one of Burley's key drivers of success, along with fullback/linebacker Brayden Bowen and several others.
"Leadership is the biggest change for me. I’ve got a junior quarterback right now who’s leading this team," Cade said. "He was a little reluctant last year to take it over. But this year, it’s such a night and day difference."
Minico not only lost its legendary head coach, it graduated 24 seniors from last year's team, which reached the state title game for the first time in school history. Many of those seniors were Minico's best players, so McCaffrey's task this season was tall even without accounting for his first year adjustments.
But on this week's podcast, McCaffrey stressed the value of last year's key players who returned this season, including junior running back/defensive lineman McKay Chandler, junior running back/defensive back Colter May, senior running back/linebacker Kasen Jones, senior lineman Stran Smith and many others.
Those players have led the Spartans to two blowout wins, first against Kirtland (N.M.), then against Wood River last week.
"We lost a lot of dudes, but we have great senior leadership," McCaffrey said. "We have a strong class of seniors and a strong class of kids that come back from last year’s team, that played a part in all those games."
While McCaffrey is a rookie and Cade is a sophomore, McCaffrey has more experience in Burley-Minico games. He played for the Spartans from 2006-09, and he was an assistant coach under Perrigot the previous two seasons. So the former Idaho State University linebacker is fully prepared for what Friday's game will entail.
McCaffrey can remember Minico's 22-13 loss to Burley in 2004, but every time he's roamed the field or the sideline in the Mini-Cassia rivalry clash, the Spartans have won.
So far this season, the distance between Minico and Burley looks closer than it's been in several years, perhaps since 2004. The Bobcats hope to prove that on Friday night in Rupert. The Spartans hope to improve to 74-36 all time against their rivals (Minico is 38-24 against Burley since the school changed its name from Rupert High in 1955).
"It doesn’t matter if (Minico has won for) this many years or they’re 2-0 or we’re 2-0. It’s still a rivalry game," McCaffrey said. "Every year, it’s anybody’s game."
