KIMBERLY — With the air quality index registering too high for the Kimberly High School football team to kick off its season opener against Snake River Friday night, players found other ways to keep themselves occupied.
Across the field at Kimberly High School, athletes were seen throwing the ball around and dancing to the music pumping from the P.A. system. Some even got into a rousing game of Duck Duck Goose.
When poor air quality delays your football game, you play duck, duck, goose. #KimberlyDogs #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/cCBsYxoBD7— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔣𝔦𝔢𝔩𝔡 (@Chase_Glorfield) August 25, 2018
On the sidelines, however, coaching staffs and school officials had their eyes glued to their smart phones while monitoring the air quality index — a system that measures five pollutant criteria concentrations and spits out a number that tells how safe or unsafe the air is to breathe. Anything under 50 on the index is healthy, while anything over 150 is deemed hazardous. When the game was postponed at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the index measured the air quality at a 156.
“This is a first for me, and I think it’s a first for just about every school in the Magic Valley,” said Kimberly athletic director Kirby Bright. “It’s one of those things that’s in place for a reason, and that’s to protect the kids.
“You hate to lose a ball game and not play on a Friday night, but we did the right thing for both teams.”
The game is scheduled to be made up Saturday at 7 p.m. back at Kimberly High School. The venue could be changed to Moreland (near Blackfoot, where Snake River High School is located) if the air quality does not improve in the Magic Valley.
In recent years, this situation has become an issue for high school athletes. But a postponement of a game due to unhealthy air is new to coaches and administrators.
“We’ve had some lightning delays in the last few years, but nothing like this,” said Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop.
“It’s a crazy deal,” Bright said. “You think football players are tough and can play in snow and rain and sleet, but this is a whole different gig. Hopefully we can get them back here tomorrow night.”
Despite the disappointment in not playing, Bishop says his team is still focused and looks forward to getting on the field against the Panthers, who beat the Bulldogs 41-29 in last year’s 3A state quarterfinals.
“We’ll strap it up again, reset, and go play some football,” he said. “We’d like to play here, but ultimately we want to play the game. Wherever it is, we’ll get out there and go for it.”
Bruins, Riverhawks also postpone home games
TWIN FALLS — While Lighthouse Christian played a half of football against Hansen, two schools across town endured long delays before deciding to postpone their games.
Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge both waited until about 9 p.m. on Friday before pushing back their season openers to Saturday.
The Bruins were set to host new Great Basin Conference foe Pocatello on Friday night, but both schools decided the air quality was too unhealthy to kick off. The plan now is to play Saturday at 7 p.m. back at Twin Falls, said Twin Falls athletic director Ted Reynolds. If the smoky air doesn’t improve by Saturday afternoon, the game will be moved to American Falls, also at 7 p.m., Reynolds said.
Canyon Ridge’s nonconference matchup with Vallivue was also pushed back to Saturday at 7 p.m., according to Riverhawks head coach Sean Impomeni. The schools plan to play at Canyon Ridge, with Mountain Home as a backup site, Impomeni said.
