Three 1A District 4 high schools have hired new athletic directors this summer.
Castleford, Hagerman and Oakley made their hires withing the last few months. All three of the new ADs grew up in different states and have little-to-no athletic director experience.
Castleford
After 29 years in the position, Laurie Howard stepped down as Castleford’s athletic director. She’ll be replaced by Brian Lowry, Castleford’s head football coach who is in his second year at the school.
“They say you just know when it’s time. That’s what happened,” Howard said. “I’m very fortunate to have been the athletic director at Castleford that many years.”
Lowry, 35, moved to Castleford from Greenfield, Mo., prior to the 2017-18 school year. He was the athletic director at Greenfield High School for two years before moving west, so he feels qualified to step into the role.
“At a small school, everybody has to wear lots of hats,” Lowry said. “I just want to make sure we’re headed down the right path.”
The hire was made official at Castleford School District‘s board meeting Wednesday night.
Howard, 55, was born and raised in Castleford. She graduated from Castleford High, the College of Southern Idaho (where she played basketball) and Boise State University. She returned to Castleford after college, and she coached volleyball for about eight years and basketball for 10 at the school before becoming AD.
“I said I’d never go back,” she said, “and that’s where I landed.”
Howard will help mentor Lowry this year, and she hopes to retire from teaching within the next two years. She currently teaches eighth grade math.
“That’ll be great to have her as a reference and someone I can go to,” Lowry said. “I appreciate all the help she’ll give me.”
Hagerman
Jaren Wadsworth will replace Tyler Mills at the helm of Hagerman’s athletic department.
Wadsworth, 46, comes from Utah, most recently as a teacher at Rich Middle School in Garden City. He served as an administrator at West Desert High School six years ago, and he has some friends in Idaho despite never living in the state.
Though this is his first athletic director job, Wadsworth believes his 19 years of experience at rural schools make him qualified for the Hagerman job. Hagerman School District superintendent Mark Kress agreed.
“We’re happy to have him,” Kress said. “He’s got a deep background in almost every sport. He also has a pretty diverse background in education.”
Wadsworth was hired in June after Mills took a job in Idaho Falls. Wadsworth was impressed with Hagerman and Kress, and he felt the position was a good fit.
“I know the types of irons you’ve gotta have on the fire and the types of contributions you need to put into Hagerman,” Wadsworth said. “I know Hagerman has struggled a bit with numbers in athletics, so if I had a goal, it would be to get more kids motivated to come out for athletics.”
Oakley
For years, Mark Mace wanted to coach at the college level. He wasn’t getting any leads, however, and he heard Oakley was looking for a new athletic director.
Shortly after Juan Rodriguez stepped down as Oakley’s AD and boys basketball coach in April, Mace filled the vacancy.
“The community is very supportive of athletics, and they’re not just supportive of the football team,” Mace said. “There’s a lot of support, and there’s a lot of talent.”
Mace, 32, is from Kennewick, Wash. After high school, he went on a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended BYU-Idaho for a year. He then moved to Boise, where he worked for about a year before attending Boise State.
Shortly before he gradated from BSU in 2014, Mace become a graduate assistant on the Broncos football team. He stayed in that position for five years, and he spent the previous two years as offensive quality control coach under offensive coordinator Zak Hill.
Mace’s wife, Katie, is from Oakley, and that contributed to their decision to move there. Mace still hopes to become a football coach, but he’s looking forward to some more work-life balance than he was afforded at BSU.
“I might get used to this high school schedule,” he said.
Mace and his family are currently building a house in Burley, so they plan to remain in the area for a while. Oakley — even Burley — is smaller than his previous residences, but he doesn’t foresee any issues living in a small town.
“I’m pretty familiar with the area,” he said. “There are gonna be some times where we’ll miss going to Chick-fil-A or Cafe Rio, but there’s not a big shock.”
Mace will also replace Matt Payton as head varsity girls basketball coach. Jeff Bedke will fill Rodriguez’s shoes as head boys basketball coach, Mace said.
