Three filer athletes sign letters of intent

FILER — Three more Filer athletes are moving on to college sports.

Accompanied my family members, friends and teammates, the Filer seniors signed their letters of intent Tuesday morning.

First was Owenn Meyer, who signed to wrestle at the University of Rio Grande in Ohio.

Meyer said he had several offers, but none were “as enticing” as Rio Grande.

“I got along with the coaches and I figured they could help me succeed through my journey of wrestling in college,” he said.

Meyer plans to study business administration while attending the school.

Next was Jazmyn Smothers, who signed for basketball with Treasure Valley Community College.

Smothers has known since the seventh grade that this was the school for her. She wasn’t even looking at other programs.

“Right when I stepped on the floor, it just felt like home,” she said. “This is where I wanted to be for the next two years.”

Smothers plans to complete her general education requirements at Treasure Valley before returning home to pursue a career as a veterinarian.