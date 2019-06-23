WENDELL — Head football coach Michael Konrad gives a simple analogy for how much he trusts senior Tristan Wert.
“If I were to send Tristan Wert down the Snake River in a raft, I wouldn’t have to worry about him,” Konrad said.
Of course, Wendell High School’s three-sport athlete would have to take a break from his hectic summer schedule to go on that adventure.
Wert plays football, basketball and baseball for the Trojans, along with American Legion baseball. He fits in the preparation for all of those sports into every summer day. It begins at the crack of dawn and can go late into the night.
The typical weekday starts with 6:30 a.m. weightlifting at the school with some of his football teammates. Others on the team work out at 5 p.m., but that’s not an option for Wert, who has other commitments at night.
After lifting, the quarterback leads drills on the football field, including running through plays and throwing routes.
There’s usually some recovery time during the day, but there are also team camps for football and basketball at different points throughout the summer, which adds even more to the grind.
Wert heads back to work late in the afternoon for individual basketball workouts. He goes from that to either a baseball practice or a game, whichever is on the schedule for the day.
Then he wakes up early the next day to start it all over again.
Sounds hard, right? Not if you ask Tristan.
“In my honest opinion I think it’s pretty easy to get up and do stuff because you’re trying to get better for your team and you’re trying to get ready for the season,” he said one Monday morning in June. “I think the hardest part is balancing everything so you can get it all done.”
His body language matched his words. He and his teammates appeared to be wide awake and ready to roll as they finished their warmups in the Wendell High School gym. As they headed to the nearby weight room, which had classic rock music blasting from the speakers to help keep the energy up, Wert stayed behind and was more than awake and alert enough for an interview.
For him, the summer is about getting bigger, faster and stronger. Wert said his goal is to deadlift 450 pounds, which would be an impressive number for a quarterback. It’s also about getting in shape and preventing injuries.
Konrad said Wert’s work ethic really stood out to him when he had him as a student in an American history class last year. He always sat in the front of the class, paid attention and never had any missing assignments. The coach said Wert, who is the student body president, shows leadership by example in everything he does.
“He does everything right,” Konrad said. “He’s on time, he listens, he’s coachable and he gets it done in the classroom.”
Wert’s deep involvement in the school has a lot to do with his family. His mom, dad and sister all work at the high school. His father, Phil, teaches government, his mother, Brandy, is the librarian and his sister, Kirstin, teaches math.
His parents encouraged him to go to as many games as he could when he was growing up, and he said he learned the school fight song well before getting to high school. When he’s not competing on the court or the field, he sometimes throws on the school’s mascot outfit to show his support for the other teams.
Even though he puts in hard work for all three of his sports over the summer, Wert said baseball is his favorite.
“Baseball starts when you’re eight years old, and football and basketballs tart when you’re like 10,” he said. “So I feel like (it’s my favorite) just because I’ve been playing it the most.”
He also said that the memories of his dad coaching him early on reinforced his love for the game.
He plays shortstop and third base and is hoping to play college baseball when he graduates. Blue Mountain Community College and Treasure Valley Community College in Oregon have given him looks so for.
He still enjoys the other sports he plays. He said he likes how much teamwork and communication basketball takes, and he’s looking forward to leading the team on the football field this fall. In a 2A school with fewer than 300 students, many of his friends play the same sports he does.
Whatever Wert chooses to do after high school, Konrad knows he’ll be successful.
“I think Tristan’s a great kid and he’s one of the best that we have to offer here at Wendell, both athletically and academically,” he said. “Obviously I’m very excited to coach him. I’m even more excited to see what he does with his future, because he’s one of those kids that’s going to give back to his community when he goes from a young man into an adult. It’s just all positive things for his future.”
