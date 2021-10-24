The boys of fall: Reflecting on the 2021 high school football season

The Jerome Tigers take to the field before the start of their game against Twin Falls on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Jerome High School in Jerome. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 28-14.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Filer tight end Joseph Bertao outruns a tackle by Valley linebacker Jeremy Hardy to score a touchdown Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Valley High School in Hazelton. Filer defeated Valley 70-0.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Gooding cheerleaders perform stunts for the fans Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, during the season opener game against Jerome at Gooding High School in Gooding.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome junior Cooper Scarrow screams at the referees in the game against Twin Falls on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Jerome High School in Jerome. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 28-14.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis walks back to the sidelines after talking with his players during a timeout Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Valley High School in Hazelton. Filer defeated Valley 70-0.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome running back Johnathan Ramsey is brought down by Twin Falls junior Jesus Gonzalez on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Jerome High School in Jerome. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 28-14.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Referees perform the official coin toss before the start of the game between Gooding and Jerome on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding. Gooding defeated Jerome 14-9.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls sophomore Wyatt Solosabal embraces teammate Teagen Severe after Severe scored a touchdown against Jerome on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Jerome High School in Jerome. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 28-14.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Minico fans cheer for their team during the rivalry game against Burley on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Burley High School in Burley. Minico defeated Burley 30-15.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Gooding senior Colston Loveland brings down Jerome tight end Gavin Capps as Gooding senior Taylor Cavitt jumps over them Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, during the season opener at Gooding High School in Gooding. Gooding defeated Jerome 14-9.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Burley fans react to a call by the referee Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, during the rivalry game against Minico at Burley High School in Burley. Minico defeated Burley 30-15.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
The Burley Bobcats mascot poses for a portrait during the rivalry game against Minico on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Burley High School in Burley. Minico defeated Burley 30-15.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Jerome quarterback Zander Bingham throws a pass in the game against Twin Falls on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Jerome High School in Jerome. Twin Falls defeated Jerome 28-14.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
The Burley cheerleaders perform at halftime during the rivalry game against Minico on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Burley High School in Burley. Minico defeated Burley 30-15.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Burley sophomore Robert Jaramillo reacts from the sidelines after the Bobcats score a touchdown against Minico on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Burley High School in Burley. Minico defeated Burley 30-15.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls' Brandon Jones (10) comes out of the game after a huge catch against Wood River on Friday night, Oct. 1, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls coaches watch their team play against Wood River on Friday night, Oct. 1, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Wood River's Gavin Hunter runs for a gain against Twin Falls during their game Friday night, Oct. 1, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
TWIN FALLS — There’s nothing quite like a football stadium on a Friday night.
The seats are cold but the atmosphere is warm. The smell of grilling hamburgers wafts over from the concession stands, enticing hungry patrons.
Fans of all ages don the colors of their team. Some bear signs and costumes, others opt for more subtle forms of support. All share an enthusiasm for the potential victory ahead.
The players take to the field and the crowd goes wild. Chants begin to sound, rising with the excitement of each cheering section.
A back-and-forth battle of school spirit.
Then, just for a moment before cleat connects with leather, everything is still.
The crowd pauses, collectively holding their breaths as they wait for the kickoff.
And then the cheering resumes.
2021 has brought with it boundless high school football stories across the Magic Valley. From shocking victories to unexpected shutouts, breakout players to seasoned athletes, the year has been a testament to the love these students share for the game.
Some teams have felt the triumph of undefeated seasons, others have felt the sting of defeat but have persevered despite their setbacks.
