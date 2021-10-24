The boys of fall: Reflecting on the 2021 high school football season

TWIN FALLS — There’s nothing quite like a football stadium on a Friday night.

The seats are cold but the atmosphere is warm. The smell of grilling hamburgers wafts over from the concession stands, enticing hungry patrons.

Fans of all ages don the colors of their team. Some bear signs and costumes, others opt for more subtle forms of support. All share an enthusiasm for the potential victory ahead.

The players take to the field and the crowd goes wild. Chants begin to sound, rising with the excitement of each cheering section.

A back-and-forth battle of school spirit.

Then, just for a moment before cleat connects with leather, everything is still.

The crowd pauses, collectively holding their breaths as they wait for the kickoff.

And then the cheering resumes.

2021 has brought with it boundless high school football stories across the Magic Valley. From shocking victories to unexpected shutouts, breakout players to seasoned athletes, the year has been a testament to the love these students share for the game.

Some teams have felt the triumph of undefeated seasons, others have felt the sting of defeat but have persevered despite their setbacks.

On the practice fields, coaches have worked not only to develop strong gameplay but strong virtues as well.

The lessons learned on the field are ones that will carry over into adulthood. Teachings of dedication, determination, teamwork, preparation and respect.

As the state tournament draws near, schools will begin to look ahead at what’s to come.

Competing against the best teams in the state is no small task. Last year’s champions will work to defend their titles. New contenders will fight for a chance to bring the trophy back to their school.

But while everyone is looking forward, our photography department decided to look back on the journey thus far. The road that leads to the championship game.

Here are our best images from the 2021 high school football season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0