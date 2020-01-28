{{featured_button_text}}
Teacher of the Year

Katie Kauffman teaches her 7th grade girls P.E. class April 9, 2019 at Robert Stuart Middle School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School girls soccer coach Katie Kauffman has earned sectional girls coach of the year honors from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

The NFHS honors coaches regionally across the country, and Kauffman's award is for Section 8 — the Northwest Region that includes Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Alaska. Timberline (Boise) girls basketball coach Andy Jones also received the honor.

"To find this out is a total shock and surprise when you think of all of the coaches that are out there," Kauffman said. "To be selected, it's really huge."

Kauffman led the Bruins to their best season in program history in 2018, when they finished with a record of 19-2 and won third place in the Class 4A state tournament. The season included 18 straight wins.

Twin Falls followed up 2018 with another dominant season in 2019. Again, they won 18 straight games, including their fifth straight Great Basin Conference title.

The Bruins lost back-to-back games in the state tournament to Kuna and Middleton.

Twin Falls falls to Kuna in quarterfinal

Twin Falls midfielder Jaycee Bell breaks away from Kuna defender Emma Titus on Oct. 24, 2019, during the 4A State Quarterfinal game at Brothers Park in Caldwell. Kuna defeated Twin Falls 3-2.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

"I had a great group of girls," Kauffman said of this season's team. "They worked hard, they supported each other, and people really rose to the occasion when they had to."

The Bruins' lineup this year boasted four first-team all-conference selections and the conference player of the year, Madison Bailey. Bailey was also the Times-News girls soccer player of the year for 2019.

"I think a lot can be said about girls who can come out and play consistently," Kauffman said. "The mental part of a sport plays a lot into it, and they did a great job of overcoming that mental part being consistent."

Kauffman, who teaches at Robert Stuart Middle School, was named the Twin Falls School District Teacher of the Year last year as well.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments