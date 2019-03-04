Trailing Caldwell by seven points with under seven minutes to go in the 4A state semifinals, the Minico High School girls basketball team needed a spark, and it needed one fast.
Caldwell's 15-0 run to take that big lead looked like it might be enough to see Minico off, but one Spartan had other ideas.
Senior Taylia Stimpson scored Minico's next 10 points over the following three minutes, and assisted the Spartans' final basket of the game, giving her team a three-point lead. Although Minico went on to lose, the senior single-handedly put her team in a position to win it.
Combining skill that few high school players possess with pure athleticism, Stimpson's impact all season was similar to the one she had in that Caldwell game, and that's why she's the Times-News large school girls basketball player of the year.
Coming off a broken fibula that prematurely ended her junior campaign, Stimpson had little trouble finding her way back onto the court for her superb senior season.
"It wasn't really hard to get back into things, because I was ready," Stimpson said. "I was so ready to get back into it."
Getting back into it, for most players, would mean significant recovery and rehab. For Stimpson, she said last season's injury was sort of a best case scenario.
The break healed quickly, and she returned to run track last spring. Still, the recovery process had its limitations, as Stimpson felt her leg wasn't as strong as it could be and she wasn't running as fast as she felt she could.
"Pushing off would bug it a bit," Stimpson said. "But, eventually, that pain went away and my leg was healed. It's been good since then."
If her senior season on the basketball court was any indication, it sure has been good since then.
The Spartans got off to an 8-0 start with Stimpson leading the charge. The season hit a road bump when senior point guard Taycee Harper tore her ACL—a type of situation Stimpson knew all too well—but the team regrouped.
Over the course of the season, Stimpson averaged about 15 points, six rebounds and two assists per contest. Minico went on to finish second in the Great Basin Conference tournament, only behind eventual state champion Century, and, behind 23 points from Stimpson, the Spartans beat Hillcrest in the opening round of the state tournament.
The Caldwell semifinal was an intense, back-and-forth affair, upon which Stimpson imposed her will until the very end, finishing with 21 points and seven boards.
"I feel like that's kind of my job, to be the person on the team that, when the team is going on a run or we're down, it's kind of my job to make sure everybody's on the same page," Stimpson said. "I'm creating things for other people and for myself and getting everybody working together again."
Stimpson ties it at 51-51 with four to go. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/RXbKKdrlmD— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 16, 2019
If not for a late 3-pointer from Caldwell's Julia Martinez, the Spartans would have been the ones with a chance to knock off Century in the finals.
It wasn't the career conclusion Stimpson or her fellow senior teammates may have wanted, especially after she got hurt and couldn't have the impact she wanted in a third-place game loss to Middleton. However, Stimpson has taken the experience in stride.
"To be so close to making it to the state championship game, it sucked to not make it, but to be that close, you really know it could have been us," Stimpson said. Had things gone a bit differently, we could have been in that state championship game. Knowing that, I feel like it's enough."
While her time as a Spartan is over, Stimpson's got plenty more time on the court ahead of her.
On Jan. 9, Stimpson signed with the College of Southern Idaho's basketball program. That day, CSI head coach Randy Rogers not only said Stimpson was good enough to play for the Golden Eagles at that moment, but called her "one of the most athletic kids to come to CSI."
That athleticism has been a blessing and, at times, a curse, as Stimpson said she's still learning to control it at times, as she was especially early on in her career. It's become more manageable over time, and now she's looking to take it to the next level.
With more time in the gym in store at CSI, Stimpson believes she can continue honing her skills, getting better and continuing the basketball-centered life she lived so successfully at Minico.
"I'm super excited for it," Stimpson said. "I'm excited to devote my life to basketball."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.