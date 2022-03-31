Talent to spare: Griffen Magee named boys bowler of the year

Griffen Magee’s oldest memory is of the bowling alley.

He remembers being two years old, his father holding a wooden ramp up so he could bowl the ball because he wasn’t strong enough to throw it down the lane.

“I was just having fun doing it, and I’ve loved it ever since,” he said.

For LeAnna Magee, Griffen’s mother, there was no doubt in her mind that her son was going to be a bowler.

“His first word was ball, so I knew we were in trouble,” she said with a smile.

But for a child whose parents met on the bowling team at Idaho State University, a passion for the sport should come as no surprise.

Now a senior on the Twin Falls High School bowling team, Magee prepares for the next step of his bowling journey.

And that step does not include college.

“School is not my thing,” Magee said. “I don’t think I’ll be able to manage my grades and the bowling team.”

Instead, Magee plans on going pro.

According to Magee, in order to apply for his professional bowler card, he’ll have to average a score of 220 for two consecutive years. His senior season he averaged 216.

“I just barely missed it this year,” he said.

Although she’d prefer for her son to go to college and have a backup plan, LeAnna Magee, who is also the assistant bowling coach at Twin Falls High School, is confident in his abilities to make it as a professional bowler.

“He’s got knowledge far and above many of the other bowlers,” she said. “He can run his finger across a lane, tell where the oil is and know which bowling ball to pick up.”

For those unfamiliar with the science behind bowling, oil is placed on the lane in various patterns to help the ball move towards the pins. The pattern in which it is laid affects how the ball rolls depending on the amount of oil used.

“It’s all about how the oil is set out on the lane,” Griffen Magee said.

Understanding oil patterns is a critical part of competitive bowling. How the oil is sitting on a lane will impact what ball is used, how it’s thrown and where the bowler aims. As more balls are thrown down the lane, barriers in the oil will form creating lines for the bowlers to follow.

“The oil is going to break down and get pushed up the lane,” he said. “You’ll have to find something that is sometimes more aggressive, sometimes less aggressive. It just depends on what’s happening in the lane.”

A benefit of going pro is Magee will have access to all of this information when he competes. He’ll know exactly what the oil pattern is, what ball to use and the angle in which he needs to hit the pins.

He’ll even be able to practice on the oil patterns ahead of time, an advantage high school teams don’t have.

“These kids go into these tournaments blind,” coach Magee said. “They don’t even tell them what they’re bowling on.”

As he works on raising his average to the professional level, Magee plans on returning to his high school team to assist with coaching next season. The bonds he made with his teammates are ones that he cherishes, and he wants to help them succeed.

“They have the opportunity to win a state championship,” he said. “They have enough knowledge, coaching and equipment to make it happen. They just need to work it out on the lane.”

What he believes they specifically need to work out can be boiled down to a single word; spares.

According to Magee, the deciding factor on a couple of tournaments this year was the team’s lack of ability to pick up the spare. Especially in the 10th frame, when a spare gives you an additional ball to roll, not hitting it can have a huge impact on the score.

“It’s a real killer for a game,” he said. “If you pick up your spares it raises your average by 15 pins.”

For a bowler who’s gone to state all five years he’s been on the team and placed in the top 10 each of those years, he has a pretty good idea of what it takes to bring home the trophy.

As for his future, no one can say how things will play out for this talented young bowler. We’ll just have to wait and see how the pins fall.

