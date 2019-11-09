{{featured_button_text}}

Girls area top finishers (Class 4A)

200 medley relay--3. Kimberly (Larson, Lund, Johnson, Higbee), 2:04.57; 4. Wood River (O'Leary, Deal, Smith, Dorland), 2:05.91; 6. Twin Falls (Cluff, Narum, Bennett, Jensen), 2:06.48; 200 freestyle--5. Taylor Dorland, Wood River, 2:09.46; 6. Bryli Jensen, Twin Falls, 2:09.79; 7. Analiese Narum, Twin Falls, 2:11.68; 8. Lillian Cluff, Twin Falls, 2:13.04; 200 IM--5. Addy Larson, Kimberly, 2:24.03; 7. Maggie Deal, Wood River, 2:28.42; 50 freestyle--4. Tyree Thomson, Minico, 25.78; 8. Bailey Johnson, Kimberly, 27.97; 100 butterfly--7. Bailey Johnson, Kimberly, 1;08.15; 8. Gabrielle Thomson, Minico, 1:08.55; 100 freestyle--3. Taylor Dorland, Wood River, 57.19; 7. Sarah Boyce, Kimberly, 1:00.09; 500 freestyle--3. Addy Larson, Kimberly, 5:39.93; 5. Bryli Jensen, Twin Falls, 5:43.19; 7. Maggie Deal, Wood River, 5:57.75; 200 freestyle relay--4. Kimberly (Larson, Higbee, Boyce, Johnson), 1:49.87; 6. Minico, 1:54.30; 100 backstroke--7. Lillian Cluff, Twin Falls, 1:07.92; 8. Jaycee Lund, Kimberly, 1:10.84; 100 breaststroke--1. Tyree Thomson, Minico, 1:09.80; 3. Gabrielle Thomson, Minico, 1:12.94; 7. Analiese Narum, Twin Falls, 1:16.05; 400 medley relay--5. Wood River (Dorland, Evans, Kriesien, Deal), 4:06.15; 6. Minico (Friedhof, Downs, G. Thomson, T. Thomson), 4:15.15.

Area girls team scoring

4. Kimberly, 102; 5. Wood River, 93; 6. Minico, 87; 8. Twin Falls, 77; 13. Canyon Ridge, 24; 16. Burley, 12.

Boys area top finishers (Class 4A)

200 medley relay--5. Jerome (Pittock, Barrus, Perry, Johnson), 1:52.41; 6. Kimberly (McMurdie, Brown, Thomason, Greenhalgh), 1:53.68; 200 freestyle--5. Asher Brown, Kimberly, 1:55.20; 50 freestyle--Jackson Rasmussen, Burley, 23.49; 200  IM--5. Tylar Pittock, Jerome, 2:11.50; 6. Parker Case, 2:14.76; 100 butterfly--2. Austin Knowles, Declo, 58.62; 3. Parker Case, Twin Falls, 59.55; 500 freestyle--4. Tylar Pittock, Jerome, 5:10.85; 200 freestyle relay--5. Burley (Hale, Morgan, Neal, Rasmussen), 1:37.58; 100 backstroke--6. Jackson Rasmussen, Burley, 1:00.79; 8. Ben Jones, Oakley, 1:02.83; 100 breaststroke--4. Asher Brown, Kimberly, 1:03.14; 400 freestyle relay--4. Kimberly (McMurdie, Rinehart, Greenhalgh, Brown), 3:41.76; 5. Burley (Neal, Hale, Morgan, Barfuss), 3:46.03.

Area boys team scoring

6. Burley, 73; T-7. Jerome, 61; T-7. Kimberly, 61; 11. Twin Falls, 39; 13. Canyon Ridge, 31; T-15. Wood River, 13; T-15. Declo, 13; 17. Minico, 8.

