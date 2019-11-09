BOISE — The Idaho high school state swimming championships on Saturday produced one state champion from the Magic Valley.
Tyree Thomson of Minico placed first in the girls Class 4A 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.80 to win the state title. She also placed fourth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.78.
Gabrielle Thomson, also of Minico, placed third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.94.
Kimberly’s Addy Larson earned third place in the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 5:39.93. Larson also placed fifth in the 200 IM.
Taylor Dorland of Wood River placed third in the 100 freestyle at 57.19.
Twin Falls’ Bryli Jensen placed fifth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle.
Kimberly’s relay teams had a solid day as well. The Bulldogs earned third place in the 200 medley relay and fourth in the 200 freestyle relay.
In the 200 medley, Wood River placed fourth and Twin Falls placed sixth.
Magic Valley teams took fourth through sixth place in the team scoring. Kimberly finished fourth, Wood River placed fifth, and Minico was sixth. Twin Falls came in eighth.
On the boys’ side, a couple of Magic Valley finishers placed second. Declo’s Austin Knowle earned second place in the 100 butterfly, finishing with a time of 58.62, and Burley’s Jackson Rassmussen placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.49.
Kimberly’s Asher Brown got fourth in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 freestyle while Twin Falls’ Parker Case was third in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 IM.
Tylar Pittock of Jerome earned fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 IM.
As far as relays went, Kimberly and Burley placed fourth and fifth respectively in the 400 freestyle, Burley was fifth in the 200 freestyle, and Jerome took fifth while Kimberly took sixth in the 200 medley.
The Burley boys placed sixth overall in team scoring while Jerome and Kimberly tied for seventh. Twin Falls was 11th, and Canyon Ridge was 13th.
