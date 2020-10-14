Sun Valley girls soccer is going to state

KIMBERLY — With the game tied 1-1 in the second half, Sun Valley Community School freshman Mia Hansmeyer makes a breakaway.
She dodges Kimberly defenders as she drives the ball to the goal.
Kimberly Goalkeeper Macee Cook dives forward and watches as the ball flies past, just out of reach, and into the net.
Sun Valley Community School defeated Kimberly 2-1 in the High Desert girls’ soccer conference district championship game at Kimberly High School. This win guarantees them a spot in the state tournament.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Sun Valley head coach Kelly Feldman said.
Kimberly scored first in the game at the start of the second half. Bella Osterman, with an assist from Madison Smith, were able to push a corner kick past Sun Valley keeper Isabelle Thomson, but Sun Valley senior Christine Estep quickly responded to tie up the game.
“Kimberly is a great team,” Feldman said. “They always give us a run for our money.”
The match-up between Kimberly High School and Sun Valley Community School is truly a match-up of powerhouses. Kimberly has gone undefeated in the season and entered this tournament as the No. 1 seed.
Sun Valley Community School hasn’t played a game since Sept. 19, but in the past 12 years, they’ve been undefeated in district tournaments.
With Kimberly scoring first, it appeared as though Sun Valley’s run on district tournaments might come to an end, but the team was able to regroup and maintain their champion title.
“We were able to stay calm after they scored their first goal and focused on playing smarter and cleaner,” Sun Valley junior Logan Lindstrom said.
If Sun Valley Community School is able to win the state title, they will be the first Magic Valley team to do so in two decades. The last local girls’ soccer team to win a state championship in any division was Wood River in 2000.
Lindstrom, who was named one of the players of the game Wednesday by her coach, is confident her team can win the state title.
“I think we can go all the way if we practice hard these next few days and stay focused on the goal,” she said.
Although disappointed, Kimberly High School is not out of the tournament yet. On Saturday they will face off against Buhl to see what other team will represent this district in the state tournament.
“These girls worked so hard to be at the top of the conference,” Kimberly head coach Suzy Harper said about her team. “They deserved to be in the championship today.”
Despite losing their first game all season, Harper is confident the team won’t let this defeat distract them from their goal.
“We’re still going to make it to state,” she said.
