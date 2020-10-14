Sun Valley girls soccer is going to state

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With Kimberly scoring first, it appeared as though Sun Valley’s run on district tournaments might come to an end, but the team was able to regroup and maintain their champion title.

“We were able to stay calm after they scored their first goal and focused on playing smarter and cleaner,” Sun Valley junior Logan Lindstrom said.

If Sun Valley Community School is able to win the state title, they will be the first Magic Valley team to do so in two decades. The last local girls’ soccer team to win a state championship in any division was Wood River in 2000.

Lindstrom, who was named one of the players of the game Wednesday by her coach, is confident her team can win the state title.

“I think we can go all the way if we practice hard these next few days and stay focused on the goal,” she said.

Although disappointed, Kimberly High School is not out of the tournament yet. On Saturday they will face off against Buhl to see what other team will represent this district in the state tournament.

“These girls worked so hard to be at the top of the conference,” Kimberly head coach Suzy Harper said about her team. “They deserved to be in the championship today.”