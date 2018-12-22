Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School boys basketball coach Matt Harr wasn't too pleased with his team as the players retreated to the bench after the conclusion of the first quarter of Saturday's contest against Hillcrest.

"This should be an 8-10-point game right now," Harr exclaimed, confident that his team should have held a comfortable lead, rather than been tied with the Knights after eight minutes of play.

He may not have been thrilled with the output in the first quarter, but the players certainly received his message.

Twin Falls markedly improved as the game went on and cruised to a comfortable 59-47 victory over Hillcrest.

"They're battlers," Harr said of his team. "I'm happy."

The Bruins (9-0) held the lead or were deadlocked with the Knights (4-5) for the entirety of the first quarter, but a bit of disjointed play kept them from from getting too much separation.

With 2:45 remaining in the first frame, Twin Falls held a five-point lead. However, the Bruins were held scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, as the Knights scored five straight points to tie it at 11-11.

"We came out slow and out of sync," senior Mitchell Brizee said. "We weren't making our shots."

The second quarter showed some improvement from the Bruins offense, which was led by Brizee and fellow senior Faust Ystueta, who each had 12 points by halftime. 

Still, it was a one-score game for most of the period, until Bruins senior Collin Aardema hit a 3-pointer, then Ystueta beat the buzzer with a layup made through a foul, after which, he made his free throw to give Twin Falls a 32-25 halftime advantage.

Then, to open the third quarter, Brizee and Ystueta combined for Twin Falls' first eight points. Together, the pair had 32 of the Bruins' 40 points with about three minutes to go in the frame.

"They've been consistent," Harr said of Brizee and Ystueta. "We need to get a little more rhythm with our offense. That's what we're trying to do and that's where a little of the frustration in the second half was."

However, the Bruins did manage to pick things up in the second half as more of a rhythm was established among other players on offense. Aardema hit another 3-pointer, senior Winston Duggan contributed points down the stretch, and more added an impact.

Meanwhile, Twin Falls had tightened things up on the defensive end, allowing just 15 second-half points until one minute remained in the game and the Bruins' reserves had entered, after which, Hillcrest added seven unanswered points, but the Bruins had essentially already finalized a comfortable win.

"I was happy with our second half, especially defensively," Harr said. "I was a little disappointed in the first half. They really took it right at us. We had some guys that didn't show up today until the second half."

Brizee finished with 18 points to lead the Bruins. The 6-foot-8 post player took advantage of his height, as Hillcrest's tallest player on the floor with him was just 6-foot-3. Brizee noted it was a goal of his to get what he could out of the height disparity.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Ystueta ended up with 16 points, as the duo did make way for other players to score down the stretch, but still contributed more than half the Bruins' points overall. Duggan added eight and Aardema finished with six. Both players knocked down two triples in the contest.

Harr said the early struggles on Saturday were good from a learning perspective for his team, which remained undefeated with the victory.

After climbing to No. 1 in the 4A classification in the latest state media poll, the Bruins still have some kinks to work out, Harr said. With a difficult schedule ahead after a holiday break, the coach believes his players are stil progressing.

"Our players are getting it," Harr said. "I think they understand. But, there's a fine line between trying to take over a game yourself and using your teammates. We're getting better at it."

Other highlights

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments