Striking success: Brogan Uscola named Times-News 2021 boys bowler of the year

By repeatedly throwing the ball in the same spot, competitors are able to create a line in the lane. Basically, they build a groove in the oil that their ball can follow each time. This allows them to be more consistent with their rolls.

If another bowler crosses your line, the ball smears oil across it, essentially ruining the groove.

At state, this is exactly what Uscola was forced to do to one of his teammates in order to realign his shot.

“I feel bad about it, but it helped me win,” he said. “When you’re doing singles tournaments, it’s on you. Everybody is your opponent at that moment.”

When the announcement came that Uscola was the 4A Boys singles champion, he was overjoyed. This was his first time winning state as a member of the high school team.

“I never thought I could push myself that hard to actually accomplish winning state,” he said.

His only disappointment was that his grandmother wasn’t at the tournament to celebrate with him.

Since he was old enough to pick up a bowling ball, Uscola has had a passion for the sport. His grandmother is the one who taught him how to bowl and has stood on the sidelines cheering at every tournament.