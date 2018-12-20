SHOSHONE — Shots falling were a bit of a rarity in Thursday night’s non-conference contest between the Shoshone and Wendell High School girls basketball teams.
When they did fall, they counted.
Neither team set the world alight offensively, but the Indians got the better of the Trojans in a 25-13 victory.
The Indians, ranked No. 2 in the latest state media poll, won their fourth straight game by triumphing over the Trojans after coming off their first loss of the season on Dec. 11.
One of the key reasons behind Shoshone’s struggles from the field was the absence of senior Bailee Owens. The team’s leading scorer, averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game, was away, and other players had to step up in her stead.
“You miss your leading scorer, but everybody stepped up and played well,” Shoshone head coach Tim Chapman said.
The Indians (11-1) shot just 20 percent from the field, but still limited the Trojans (1-13) to just 13 percent shooting on the night. Wendell didn’t score in the first quarter, while the Indians put up eight points.
Shoshone led, 17-5 at halftime and 20-9 after three quarters. The contest was never really in doubt for the Indians, but they had to work to add to their lead.
Chapman said it wasn’t a lack of great looks that held Shoshone back, but rather the effect of coming out and missing some shots early. He said that, once players miss a couple shots, their heads start to drop and all the coaches can do is tell them to keep shooting to get their confidence up.
“Sometimes, it’s contagious,” Chapman said. “A couple girls miss, then everybody starts missing.”
Still, a few players managed to stand out for Shoshone. Senior Patti Fitzgerald led the Indians with eight points, while fellow senior Cierra Hennings chipped in seven points and seven steals.
Chapman gave praise to senior Ari Regalado as well, as she scored six points but pulled down 12 rebounds.
Wendell’s highest scorer was junior Gracie Emery, who scored five.
Both teams will take a sizable break over the holidays before returning to action. Shoshone will play at Raft River on Jan. 3, while Wendell will host Valley on Jan. 5.
The Indians won’t dwell too long on their shooting woes, as the defense stepped up and proved they have ways to win without prolific scoring.
“Yeah, our shots weren’t falling tonight, but we played really good defense,” Chapman said. “We really got after it defensively.”
