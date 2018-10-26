3A state tournament
Filer 3, Homedale 1; Filer 3, Timberlake 0
MERIDIAN — In their first state tournament since 2013, the Wildcats advanced to the semifinals.
“The girls came out strong with lots of nerves," said Filer coach Tanya Beard. "Once they got settled in, they did a great job."
The Wildcats opened the day with a 25-14, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17 win over the Trojans. Sophomore Ella Fischer led Filer with 16 kills, followed by senior Jaylee Bingham and freshman Alexis Monson each with 10. Junior setter Halle Knight had 26 assists, and Kelsie Snyder led the defense with 15 digs.
Filer swept Timberlake 25-19, 25-22, 25-19 on Friday afternoon to advance to the semifinals. Fischer had 21 kills and eight digs, Bingham had eight blocks, Monson had 16 assists and seven blocks, Knight also had 16 assists and Snyder and Gracie Robinson each had 10 digs.
"The girls are playing well," Beard said. "They came to play."
The Wildcats (18-2) will face two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem (24-9) at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Mountain View High School, playing to reach the title match.
“It feels like a ways to go still," Beard said of the championship. "As long as my girls come to play and play like they know how, it will be very competitive.”
Timberlake 3, Gooding 2; Homedale 3, Gooding 2
MERIDIAN — Gooding's season ended with a pair of close state tournament losses.
Despite double-doubles by seniors Grace Parker (29 kills and 12 digs) and Nicole Stampke (17 kills and 17 digs), the Senators opened the tournament with a five-set loss to Timberlake, 28-26, 23-25, 25-20, 18-25, 7-15. Senior Erika Anthony dished out 50 assists.
In their second contest, a loser-out match, Gooding fell to the Trojans 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 10-15. No stats were available.
The Senators finished the season with a 15-5 record.
4A state tournament
Bonneville 3, Twin Falls 0; Burley 3, Twin Falls 1
MERIDIAN — The Bruins went two-and-out at Rocky Mountain High School to end their season.
After losing to Bonneville 25-10, 25-17, 25-13 in the first round, the Bruins' next opponent was the Burley Bobcats. Twin Falls had beaten Burley in both matchups this season prior to Friday. In the third meeting, there was a little more on the line than a regular season of district tournament win. This was a loser-out match where one of the teams would continue play at state and the other would go home. The Bobcats prevailed 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13.
It was Twin Falls' first loss to a 4A District 4 since it moved down from 5A to 4A in 2009.
The Bruins finished the season with a 28-10 record.
Middleton 3, Burley 2; Burley 3, Twin Falls 1; Kuna 3, Burley 0
MERIDIAN — Kuna ended Burley’s season with the 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 loser-out victory on Friday at Rocky Mountain High School.
The third time was the charm for the Bobcats as they eliminated Twin Falls with a 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13 win in a loser-out match after falling to Middleton 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 11-15 in the opening round. Burley had lost both of its matches to the Bruins this season before Friday.
Burley finished with a 27-13 record.
2A state tournament
West Jefferson 3, Declo 2; Nampa Christian 3, Declo 0
BOISE — The defending state champion Trojans eliminated the Hornets with the 25-14, 25-17, 25-22 sweep in the loser-out match Friday at Capital High School.
Declo opened the day with a 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 8-15 loss to West Jefferson. No other details were available.
1A Division I state tournament
Shoshone 3, Compass Charter 0; Ambrose 3, Shoshone 2; Shoshone 3, Notus 1
NAMPA — The Indians stayed alive after beating the Pirates 25-12, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17 in Friday's loser-out match, their third of the day at Skyview High School
Against Notus, Shoshone senior Cierra Hennings had nine kills, followed by junior Katrina Marsh with eight. Senior setter Patti Fitzgerald finished with 25 assists.
The win followed a 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 25-27, 12-15 loss to the Archers. Hennings recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 40 digs. Marsh added 10 kills, and Fitzgerald had 30 assists.
Shoshone opened the tournament with a sweep of Compass Charter, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13. Hennings and senior Jovawn Welborn tied for team-high in kills with nine each. Fitzgerald dished out 23 assists, and Hennings picked up 30 digs.
Shoshone (17-6) has a date with Grace at 9 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out match. The winner will advance to the third-place match, with a chance to reach the championship.
1A Division II state tournament
Clark Fork 3 Lighthouse Christian 2; Lighthouse Christian 3, Logos 0; Salmon River 3, Lighthouse Christian 1
BOISE — Lighthouse Christian ended its state tournament run in their second loser-out match of the day at Borah High School.
The Lions fell to Salmon River 22-25, 12-25, 25-21, 18-25 in their third and final contest. Senior Gracie Cover with 23 kills, giving her 58 on the day. Junior Jordon Morton added nine kills, and freshman Aleia Blakeslee had eight. Junior setter Maycee Holloway added 39 assists to give her a total of 96 for the three matches. Sophomore Lauren Gomez led the Lion defense with 29 digs, followed by Morton with 21, sophomore Ellie Jones with 13 and Holloway with 12.
The Lions kept their season alive with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-22 over the Knights in a loser-out match. Cover led the Lions with 15 kills, followed by Morton with nine. Holloway passed for 27 assists.
The Lions opened the tournament with a hard-fought, five-set loss to the Wampus Cats, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 13-15. Lighthouse Christian pulled ahead to a 2-1 lead, but Clark Fork rallied back and won the last two sets. Cover led the Lions with 20 kills and had five blocks. Morton recorded one of two team double-doubles with 16 kills matching her team high 16 digs and Holloway tallied 30 assists and 15 digs. Blakeslee had five service aces.
Horseshoe Bend 3, Carey 0; Rockland 3, Carey 0
BOISE — Carey was eliminated from the state tournament by Rockland on Friday at Borah High School, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23.
Carey fell to Horseshoe Bend 18-25, 17-25, 12-25 in the opening round. No other details were available.
The Panthers finished the season with a 17-6 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.