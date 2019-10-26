MIDDLETON — For being a defending state champion team with only one loss on the season, the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team made things awfully interesting in their state tournament run.
Their 6-0 state championship win over Weiser to take the Class 3A title came on the heels of a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Teton and a penalty shootout win over American Falls in the semifinals.
The lopsided margin in the title game could not be taken for granted, however. Senior forward and captain Cash Dart missed the game due to injury, so junior Willy DeWolfe was pressed into duty in Dart’s place. DeWolfe had never started a varsity match and would be forced to play a new position, since he was normally a midfielder.
Naturally, he scored three goals in the first 24 minutes of play.
“You couldn’t have written a story like that even in your wildest dreams,” Community School coach Richard Whitelaw said.
DeWolfe was the first player in school history with a hat trick in a state final, according to Whitelaw.
Senior Fletcher Stumph added a goal before halftime, then the Cutthroats added to their lead with two second-half penalty kicks. One came from Ridley Lindstrom, and the other came from goalkeeper Meeks Sanchez-duPont, who was next in line to take penalty shots with Dart sidelined.
Saturday’s win avenged a state-final loss to Weiser in 2015, a match SVCS lost 5-2.
Whitelaw said that he had confidence in his squad coming into the year, but he knew that a state championship was always a tough goal to achieve.
“It’s good for those boys,” the coach said. “Last year, we lost four seniors, and two of them were really starters, so we knew we were going to have a good squad again this year. But it takes a special team to win a state title, and you’ve got to have everything go your way and a lot of luck.”
The Cutthroats began the year with a 2-0 loss to Class 4A Canyon Ridge before going without a defeat the rest of the year. They won every match except for a 1-1 tie with Bliss on Oct. 5 and finished with a record of 19-1-2.
Whitelaw said the senior class will leave behind an impressive legacy.
“Those boys had a lot of belief in themselves,” he said. “That freshman class made four state semifinals and three state finals. That’s phenomenal. They’re going to be hard to replace.”
In the 4A boys championship, Jerome fell just short of a state title, losing 2-1 in overtime to defending champion Caldwell. Eric Lozano scored on a free kick in the extra period to win the game.
Caldwell also struck first, finding the net on a goal by Damian Arguello in the 15th minute.
“There were some nerves there among the boys, and it was a little shaky for the first 10 or 12 minutes,” Jerome coach Jake Wood said. “Unfortunately, they were able to capitalize on a goal.”
Jerome struggled to create an attack in the first half while playing into the wind, but they tied the game early in the second half. Ubaldo Palacios scored an equalizer in the 49th minute.
From there, Wood said that his team picked up its attack and had several chances to score, but could not put in a go-ahead goal.
“We felt that we were definitely the better team over the course of the game, but sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way,” the coach said. “It’s a game of inches. A couple of inches here and there and we were looking at a different result tonight.”
Even though Lozano’s game-winner ended Jerome’s state title hopes, Wood said he was proud of his team, which finished the year with a record of 16-4-1 and won the Great Basin Ten.
“I know they’re going to go out and do whatever we ask of them and give 100% every single game,” Wood said. “These boys love the game. They love each other. They work hard for each other.”
Consolation roundup
Boys 3ABliss 2, Teton 0: Bliss took home third place in Class 3A with the shutout win over Teton. Nick Hernandez scored both of the Bears’ goals, and Alex Cruz added an assist while Alan Cordova finished with four saves.
Bliss, the defending state runner-up coming into this season, ended the year 16-6-2.
Girls 3ASun Valley Community School 2, Grangeville 0: Community School took third place in the class after shutting out Grangeville. Caroline Estep and Tatum Minor each scored a goal for the Cutthroats, who ended the season with a 19-1-2 record.
Boys 4A
Emmett 3, Canyon Ridge 2: Elijah Escobedo scored two goals for Canyon Ridge, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Emmett for third place in the state. The Riverhawks finished out the year 11-8-1
