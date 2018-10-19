Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School 3, Bonners Ferry 0
TWIN FALLS — After falling short in last year's semifinals, the Cutthroats advanced to the 3A state championship game for the third time in four years with a comprehensive victory against the Badgers on Friday at the Sunway Soccer Complex.
"We've been playing well all year," said SVCS coach Richard Whitelaw. "Everyone's fit and healthy and available."
After a scoreless opening 30 minutes, the Cutthroats managed a goal virtually out of nowhere. The ball, bouncing, fell to the feet of junior midfielder Fletcher Stumph. From 25 yards away, Stumph launched a volley straight into the top corner, giving the Cutthroats a 1-0 lead.
Just shy of halftime, a cross from sophomore midfielder Ryder Sarchett deflected off the head of a Bonners Ferry defender and trickled in for an own goal, giving the Cutthroats a 2-0 lead at the break.
Junior forward William Everitt delivered the final blow to the Badgers. After junior forward Cash Dart’s initial one-on-one shot was saved by the Bonners Ferry keeper, Everitt pounced on the loose ball and tapped it into an empty net with about 10 minutes remaining in the contest.
SVCS (19-2) will face High Desert Conference foe Bliss (12-3-5) in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m. back at Sunway. The Cutthroats beat the Bears 3-1 and 4-0 in the regular season and 1-0 in last week's district title game.
"It's hard to beat a time four times in a season," Whitelaw said. "It comes down to emotion and heart. Whoever wants it the most, wins."
Whitelaw hopes his team wants it the most and breaks the state title "curse," as he termed it. The Cutthroats lost in penalty kicks to Teton in the 2016 3A state title game, and Weiser beat them 5-2 in the 2015 final.
Century 2, Wood River 1 (OT)
COEUR D’ALENE — The Wolverines, one year removed from winning the 4A state title, finished the 2018 season by going two-and-out at the state tournament.
After falling 3-0 to Caldwell in a 2017 state championship rematch on Thursday, Wood River's season ended on Friday against its Great Basin Conference opponent. Century (15-1-3) will face Moscow in the consolation final on Saturday.
"From the beginning of the season, that was our goal: to get to state and repeat," Wood River coach Luis Monjaras said over the phone. "Being in state, you have to show up and play. You have to play a perfect game to win all of them."
Wood River played Century on Sept. 15, and the two teams battled to a 0-0 draw. Friday's game was similarly close.
Century opened the scoring around the 50th minute. Wood River failed to convert a penalty kick, also in the second half, but Lucas Beste made up for the miss with a successful PK near the 70th minute mark. The score remained tied until late in the second extra time period. With about three minutes left to go, a Century shot was deflected by another Diamondback and into the back of the net for the win.
"We were very, very unlucky in this game. We hit the post like four times," Monjaras said. "We just fell short. Can't score, can't win."
The Wolverines finished the campaign with a 15-3-2 record.
Going into this month, Wood River had every reason to feel optimistic about a second straight state title. It was 12-0-2 and had a loaded roster, led by all-conference seniors Beste, Jovanny Armenta, Emerson Flores, Josset Guzman and Mario Macias, the reigning Times-News Player of the Year. But the Wolverines finished the season 3-3, settled for the GBC's third state seed after an upset loss to Canyon Ridge in the district semifinals and fizzled at state.
"The seniors were a bit disappointed with how the games played out, but they walked out with their heads held up," Monjaras said. "Nothing to blame. Team chemistry was there, family bonding with the team was there. It just is what it is. In soccer, sometimes the other teams have a better leg."
Moscow 1, Canyon Ridge 0
COEUR D’ALENE — The Riverhawks’ season ended on Friday after a two-and-out performance at their first 4A state tournament since 2014.
After Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Hillcrest, which on Friday earned a spot in the title game, Canyon Ridge fell just short in the consolation bracket to Moscow.
The Riverhawks ended the season with an overall record of 8-10-2.
Girls soccer
Bishop Kelly 3, Twin Falls 0
COEUR D'ALENE — The Bruins fell to a powerhouse in the 4A state semifinals on Friday at Lake City High School.
The win was Bishop Kelly's 63rd straight, dating back to 2016. After losing its first game of the season (3-0 to Highland), Twin Falls won 18 in a row going into Friday's game.
Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman said Friday's game was scoreless until the 33rd minute, and it was 1-0 until the 62nd.
"Goalkeeper Sidnee Naerebout had multiple key saves to keep the Bruins in the game," Kauffman wrote in an email. "The girls left it all on the field today."
In their first state winner's bracket appearance since 2016, the Bruins (18-2) hope this trip ends the same way: with a third-place trophy. They will face Skyline (15-3) on Saturday in the third-place game, while Bishop Kelly (21-0) will take on Sandpoint (12-3-1) for the championship.
Sugar-Salem 3, Sun Valley Community School 0
TWIN FALLS — The Cutthroats suffered their first loss of the season in the 3A state semifinals.
SVCS (19-1) will face Marsh Valley in the third-place game at 10 a.m. Saturday back at the Sunway Soccer Complex. The Diggers (18-0-1) will face defending state champion CDA Charter (19-0) for the title.
Teton 2, Declo 0
TWIN FALLS — The Hornets went two-and-out during their first ever state tournament appearance last season. Their second 3A state trip ended the same way after Friday's shutout loss.
Declo, which finished the season with an 8-8-4 record, has not scored in any of its state tournament games. The Hornets lost 3-0 to Shelley and 1-0 to Timberlake last year, and they lost to Marsh Valley 9-0 on Thursday.
