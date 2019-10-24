CALDWELL — The Sun Valley Community School boys did not have an easy start in their quest to defend their 3A state title Thursday. It took a goal in the 76th minute by Kai Nelson for the Cutthroats to squeeze past Teton 1-0 in the quarterfinals.
But coach Richard Whitelaw was not expecting it to be an easy road.
“When you get to the state tournament, you don’t win every game 5-0,” Whitelaw said. “Like today, they’re all good teams.”
Community School had no shortage of scoring opportunities throughout the match, but they could not get any shots to fall. Teton goal keeper Caleb Ballard saved 18 shots, many of which came in the second half.
“He was the man of the match,” Whitelaw said of the opposing team’s keeper. “He kept us at bay. He did everything he could.”
By comparison, Cutthroat keeper Meeks Sanchez-duPont only had to save one shot on goal the entire match.
But Community School’s consistent attack finally paid off late. Cash Dart headed a cross to Nelson, who put in the game-deciding goal.
“It doesn’t matter if the goal comes in the first minute or the last minute, you just keep playing,” Whitelaw said. “That’s what we did. We just kept playing and stuck one in.”
The Cutthroats will play American Falls Friday in the semifinal at Vallivue High School.
Jerome 3, Emmett 1
The Tigers went into halftime trailing 1-0 after missing several scoring opportunities, but coach Jake Wood said his team was ready to respond in the second half.
“The boys were frustrated at halftime because we were by far the better team,” he said. “We settled down and talked about a few things, then finally found one goal and it was on to the second and third. It wasn’t easy, but we got the job done.”
Jerome’s second-half scoring barrage included goals by Luis Martinez, Ubaldo Placios and Esteban Reynaga. The run energized the sizable crowd of fans who made the trip to watch the Great Basin Conference champions advance to the state semifinals.
The Tigers (15-3-1) will play Idaho Falls Friday at Brothers Park for a spot in the state championship game.
“At the beginning of the year, the only goal we had was to win state,” Wood said. “To capitalize and get the first win and put ourselves in position where if we win one more game, we’re in the final, that’s what we want.”
Idaho Falls 3, Twin Falls 2
The Bruins have been living on the edge ever since starting single-elimination play in the Great Basin tournament, winning four straight games, including two in shootouts, one of which was in the state play-in game.
They kept up the trend of exciting matches in Thursday’s quarterfinal, but they came up just short of another win to keep their run alive.
Idaho Falls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but the Bruins fought back. They tied the match on a goal by Aldon Martin and an own goal and sent the game into overtime. Goal keeper Ryker Waters came up with 14 saves in the match.
“We came back in the second half and played great,” Twin Falls coach Carey Farnsworth said. “We came in and won the physical battle and started finding some feet and got some good opportunities. Luck was on our side with both goals, and we tied it up.”
But an Idaho Falls goal late in the first overtime ended the Bruins’ hopes of a state championship.
“I’ve been doing this for eight or nine years and I’ve never had a team that’s fought so hard,” Farnsworth said. “They have energy and effort and a great attitude every single day.”
“They’ve done it as a group,” he added. “It’s an absolute team effort. We’ve had so many trials and tribulations throughout this district and state run. What they’ve done is more than impressive.”
Twin Falls (11-8) will begin play in the consolation bracket on Friday against Emmett.
Moscow 1, Canyon Ridge 0
Moscow only needed one goal to end Canyon Ridge’s championship run. Evan Odberg found the net for the Blue Devils.
The Riverhawks will play Hillcrest in the consolation bracket on Friday while Moscow will move on to the semifinal against Caldwell.
Eli Cook saved five shots for Canyon Ridge (10-7-1)
Sugar-Salem 2, Bliss 0
Bliss will head to the consolation bracket after surrendering three goals to the Diggers. They will play Bonners Ferry Friday at Vallivue High School.
Alan Cordova had 10 saves for Bliss (14-6-2).
GIRLS
Sugar-Salem 7, Kimberly 0
Kimberly lost its first-ever state tournament match as a program, as the Bulldogs are in only their second year with a soccer team. Sunny Benion netted four goals to lead Sugar-Salem.
Macee Cook managed to save 16 shots for the Bulldogs (11-5-1), who will continue play in the consolation bracket Friday against Grangeville at Vallivue High School. Sugar-Salem will meet Weiser in the semifinal.
Marsh Valley 2, Sun Valley Community School 1
Community School lost their first match of the season in Thursday’s quarterfinal and fell to 17-1-2 on the year.
Charlotte Davis-Jeffers scored the Cutthroat’s lone goal off of an assist by Aubrey Duffield.
Community School, will play American Falls on Friday at Vallivue High School in the consolation bracket.
Marsh Valley advanced to Friday’s semifinal against Coeur d’Alene Charter.
