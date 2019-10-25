CALDWELL — The Jerome Tigers’ run for a state title will continue.
Jerome beat Idaho Falls 2-1 in Friday’s state semifinal match to advance to their first state championship game since 2013.
Ubaldo Palacios scored midway through the first half to give Jerome the lead.
Tigers head coach Jake Wood said his team looked strong offensively, but left some chances on the field, and Idaho Falls took advantage.
“Offensively, with the number of chances we created and the number of times we got in behind the defense in the first half, it could have been two or three to nothing at halftime,” Wood said. “But we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities and kind of let them hang around and they were able to capitalize and put us under pressure.”
Idaho Falls put that pressure on by getting on the board 10 minutes into the second half on a goal by Jameson Lee.
But Jerome answered 10 minutes later on a goal by Jose Pulido with an assist by Benny Martinez. From there, Wood said his team answered the challenge to defend Idaho Falls as they pushed up in an effort to create scoring chances.
“The boys just fought and battled like crazy, and for those last 10 minutes, and we had to grind it out and work hard defensively,” he said.
Jerome will play Caldwell Saturday at 4:30 p.m. for the title. Caldwell shut out Moscow 3-0 Friday to earn their spot in the championship match.
“It’s tricky, because there’s that excitement that we’re playing in the final, but with such a quick turnaround, you don’t have time to really enjoy it,” Wood said. “Then you don’t have a lot of time to rest and recover.”
“Mentally, it’s about keeping ourselves in check,” the coach added. “Yeah, we’ve made it here, but we still have to go play the game.”
Sun Valley Community School def. American Falls (2-2, 5-4 PKs): Community School will get an opportunity to defend its 3A state championship.
After surviving a 1-0 match against Teton in Thursday’s quarterfinal, the Cutthroats won another close one Friday.
Cash Dart had two goals during the run of play, then Mikel Sanchez, Fletcher Stumph, Ridley Lindstrom, Shea Brokaw and Caelin Bradshaw all converted on penalty kicks in the shootout.
Mikel Sanchez-duPont had 13 saves for Community School.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cutthroats will face Weiser in Saturday’s championship match at 10 a.m.
Canyon Ridge 1, Hillcrest 0: After losing 1-0 in the quarterfinals Thursday, the Riverhawks came back with a 1-0 win in the consolation bracket Friday to advance to the third-place match. Junior Alimasi Jamari scored for Canyon Ridge.
The Riverhawks (11-7-1) will play Emmett at 10 a.m. Saturday for third place.
Emmett 1, Twin Falls 0: Twin Falls suffered its second straight one-goal loss to end its season with Friday’s loss to Emmett. Ryker Weeks came up with five saves for the Bruins.
Twin Falls ended the season with a record of 11-9.
Bliss 2, Bonners Ferry 1: Alex Cruz found the net twice for Bliss, and the team advanced to Saturday’s 3A third-place match. Goalkeeper Alan Cordova added nine saves.
Bliss (15-6-2) will play Teton at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Girls
Middleton def. Twin Falls (1-1, 8-7 PKs): Twin Falls ended its season with a penalty shootout loss to Middleton. The Bruins end the year with a record of 18-2-1.
Madelyn McQueen scored Twin Falls’ goal during regulation.
“Despite losing both games at the state tournament, this has been a great season,” Twin Falls coach Katie Kauffman wrote in an email. “Always tough to lose the way we did today, but proud of the heart the girls showed throughout the weekend.”
Grangeville 4, Kimberly 2: Kimberly finished its season with a consolation-bracket loss to Grangeville.
Beza Armstrong and Madison Smith each scored for the Bulldogs (11-6-1), and Macee Cook had 15 saves.
Sun Valley Community School 2, American Falls 1: Community School earned a spot in the third-place match with a win over American Falls. Alli Rathfon and Maya Lightner each had a goal for the Cutthroats (18-1-2), who will play Grangeville at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.