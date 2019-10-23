The state soccer tournament begins Thursday, and several area teams have secured spots in the tournament. The includes perennially-successful Twin Falls and an upstart Kimberly team, while the boys field is packed with local teams. Here is an idea of what to look for in Caldwell this weekend.
Girls
Twin Falls is the only area team in 4A to make the tournament, but they are a good bet to make their presence felt this weekend.
Coming off of an undefeated season with a record of 18-0-1 (the only loss was to 5A Highland in the first game of the season), Twin Falls rolled through the Great Basin Ten tournament with wins over Mountain Home, Wood River and Pocatello and took home their fifth straight conference title.
The Bruins are a balanced team with several scoring options and a mix of youth and experience. Senior goal keeper/midfielder Sidnee Naerebout and senior midfielder Madison Bailey are both returning first-team all-conference selections, and striker Madelyn McQueen, defender/goal keeper Reagan Rex and midfielders Kaylin Bailey and Jaycee Bell are all just sophomores, but they have made strong contributions this year.
Kuna, the second seed out of District III, will not be an easy first-round matchup. The Kavemen are 16-2-1 on the year, with both losses coming to powerhouse Bishop Kelly. Their one tie came to Bishop Kelly as well.
If Twin Falls wins in the quarterfinal, they would not have to face Bishop Kelly, arguably the toughest test in the tournament, until the championship match.
Twin Falls and Kuna will kick off at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brothers Park in Caldwell.
Sun Valley Community School, the top team out of the High Desert Conference and the defending third-place team from last year’s tournament, enters the 3A field undefeated at 17-0-2. Their two ties on the season came to 4A schools Canyon Ridge and Wood River. They will play Marsh Valley, who comes in with a record of 13-2-2.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Kimberly is making its state tournament debut despite being in just its second season with a soccer program. They beat Gooding 3-1 in the High Desert tournament after losing to Community School.
The Bulldogs’ first-round matchup does them no favors. They will play defending state runner-up Sugar-Salem, a team that has logged only one loss on the season.
Community School and Marsh Valley will play at 11 a.m., and Kimberly will play Sugar-Salem at 2 p.m. Both matches are at Vallivue High School.
Boys
Three of the Magic Valley’s teams emerged from the Great Basin Ten to qualify for the state tournament.
Jerome earned the top spot after edging out Canyon Ridge, the district’s second seed in the tournament, 2-1 in overtime in the conference championship game. The two teams had split their regular-season matchups before playing each other last week, so it’s fair to call them evenly-matched.
But outside of their games against each other, the Tigers and the Riverhawks are dark horses to a certain extent, since neither was one of the conference’s top two seeds. Canyon Ridge knocked off top-seeded Century in penalty kicks to make the championship game, and Jerome beat Wood River 2-1 in its semifinal.
Jerome (14-3-1) had no seniors on its team last year, so this team has been playing together for some time. Forwards Baldomero Sandoval (senior) and Alfredo Ortiz (junior) know how to lead an attack that’s formidable when it gets going. The Tigers play Emmett, the second seed from District III, at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Canyon Ridge (10-5-1) will go against Moscow, the top seed from Districts I and II.
While Canyon Ridge and Jerome have overcome their conference seeding to reach the state tournament, neither has traveled as difficult or as exciting of a road as Twin Falls — the Great Basin’s third team.
The Bruins lost to Jerome in the first round of the district tournament, which forced them to win four straight elimination games to reach state. They beat Mountain Home, then topped Century, the conference’s top seed, by a score of 4-2.
Things did not get much easier against second-seeded Wood River, which survived a 10-9 penalty shootout with to reach a state play-in game Saturday against Vallivue.
The Bruins slogged through wind and rain to survive another penalty shootout, this one 4-3, to earn the last spot in the state tournament.
Twin Falls (12-7) has endured two separate three-game losing streaks this year. Their first-round opponent at state is Idaho Falls, who they beat 3-0 to open the season. That game is at 11 a.m.
The area’s two qualifying 3A teams, Sun Valley Community School and Bliss, played each other in the state championship game last year, when the Community School won 3-1.
The top two seeds of the High Desert Conference tournament played each other in the district title game, where Community School earned a 1-0 win. Bliss went on to beat Gooding 2-0 behind two goals from Alex Cruz to take the district’s second seed.
Bliss (14-5-1) will play Sugar-Salem (16-1-1) in the first round, a rematch of a Sept. 6 match that the Diggers won 3-1. Community School will play Teton at 2 p.m. Both games are at Vallivue High School.
