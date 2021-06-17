 Skip to main content
State rodeo results
The following is a list of local athletes that qualified for nationals during the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals at the Bannock Event Center in Pocatello between June 5 and 12. 

Nationals will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 18-24. To qualify, athletes needed to place in the top four at state for their event. 

5th District Qualifiers

Wes Shaw Steer Wrestling 3rd Place 

Elizabeth Frisbee Reining Cow Horse 3rd place

Luke Dalton Tie Down Roping 4th Place

Conor Ward Team Roping 4th Place

Cooper Pavkov Team Roping 4th Place

Tennessee Owens Bull Riding 4th Place

Macardi Anderson Girls Cutting 4th Place

6th District Qualifiers

Brey Yore Reserved All Around Boys Cutting 3rd Place

Teely Bott Barrel Racing State Champion

Wyatt Lyman Saddle Bronc State Champion

Ryn Severe Trap Shoot State Champion

Bry Severe Trap Shoot 2nd Place

Jetta Bott Breakaway 3rd Place

Lucas Cruz Tie Down Roping 4th Place

Clay Stapelman Team Roping 4th Place

Kashli Stouard Team Roping 4th Place

District 6 won the High Point flag for having the highest points for the week.

