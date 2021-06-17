State rodeo results

The following is a list of local athletes that qualified for nationals during the Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals at the Bannock Event Center in Pocatello between June 5 and 12.
Nationals will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska, on July 18-24. To qualify, athletes needed to place in the top four at state for their event.
5th District Qualifiers
Wes Shaw Steer Wrestling 3rd Place
Elizabeth Frisbee Reining Cow Horse 3rd place
Luke Dalton Tie Down Roping 4th Place
Conor Ward Team Roping 4th Place
Cooper Pavkov Team Roping 4th Place
Tennessee Owens Bull Riding 4th Place
Macardi Anderson Girls Cutting 4th Place
6th District Qualifiers
Brey Yore Reserved All Around Boys Cutting 3rd Place
Teely Bott Barrel Racing State Champion
Wyatt Lyman Saddle Bronc State Champion
Ryn Severe Trap Shoot State Champion
Bry Severe Trap Shoot 2nd Place
Jetta Bott Breakaway 3rd Place