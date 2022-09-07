State High School Media Poll

Week 3
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) ;W-L ;Pts ;Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (13);3-0;65;1
t-2. Rigby;2-1;45;2
t-2. Meridian;2-0 ;45;3
4. Mountain View;0-2 ;9 ;5
5. Eagle ;1-1 ;8 ;—
Others receiving votes: Owyhee 7, Borah 5, Highland 4, Lewiston 4, Coeur d'Alene 2, Thunder Ridge 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) ;W-L ;Pts ;Pvs
1. Skyline (10);1-1 ;56;1
2. Blackfoot ;2-0 ;42;3
3. Bishop Kelly (2) ;2-0 ;39;4
4. Sandpoint;0-2 ;15;2
5. Pocatello ;1-1 ;14;—
Others receiving votes: Lakeland 9, Burley (1) 6, Canyon Ridge 5, Twin Falls 5, Minico 4.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) ;W-L ;Pts ;Pvs
1. Homedale (11);2-0 ;63;1
2. Sugar-Salem (2) ;3-0 ;51;2
3. Weiser ;2-0 ;38;3
4. Kimberly ;2-0 ;22;5
5. South Fremont;3-0 ;12;—
Others receiving votes: Gooding 6, McCall-Donnelly 3.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) ;W-L ;Pts ;Pvs
1. West Side (11);2-0 ;58;1
2. Kellogg (1) ;2-0 ;48;2
3. North Fremont (1);2-0 ;41;3
4. Firth 1-1;23;4
5. Aberdeen;2-0 ;10;—
Others receiving votes: Cole Valley Christian 5, Bear Lake 4, Melba 3, New Plymouth 2, Declo 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) ;W-L ;Pts ;Pvs
1. Raft River (8) ;1-0 ;57;2
2. Oakley (4) ;1-1 ;49;1
3. Grace ;2-0 ;18;—
4. Murtaugh (1) ;2-0 ;17;—
5. Prairie ;1-1 ;15;4
Others receiving votes: Butte County 13, Carey 12, Clearwater Valley 7, Kamiah 3, Potlatch 3, Notus 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) ;W-L ;Pts ;Pvs
1. Kendrick (12) ;2-0 ;64;1
2. Castleford (1) ;2-0 ;47;2
3. Dietrich;2-0 ;31;4
4. Camas County;2-0 ;23;5
t-5. Council ;1-1 ;11;3
t-5. Horseshoe Bend ;2-0 ;11;—
Others receiving votes: Wallace 6, Watersprings 1, Lewis County 1.
Voters: Greg Woods, Idaho State Journal; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Gianna Cefalu, KLEW; Jack Schemmel, KMVT; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Trevan Pixley, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Eric Moon, KIFI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com.