IDAHO CITY — The Hornets eliminated the Wildcats with a 50-16 win in the 1A Division I state quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Senior Jake Pulsipher led the Hornets with four touchdowns. He ran in a 20-yard run for a touchdown, had two catches for 105 yards and two scores and returned a fumble recovery for 60 yards.
Fellow senior Austin Bedke had nine rushes for 115 yards and one touchdown, while junior Josh Nyman totaled 75 yards on eight carries for Oakley (8-2).
Bedke led the defense with seven tackles. Nyman and senior Travis Barnard recorded four each.
“I was really happy how the boys traveled and played a good football game off the bus,” said Oakley head coach Kade Craner.
Oakley will host Prairie next week, according to Craner, facing the Pirates at the semifinal stage for the second straight year. Prairie also eliminated the Hornets in the 2014 and 2015 quarterfinals.
Homedale 41, Gooding 21
HOMEDALE — The top-ranked Trojans eliminated the No. 5 Senators in the 3A state quarterfinals.
Gooding junior quarterback Shane Jennings threw for 168 yards and a touchdown on 12-for-29 passing, but threw three interceptions. He led the Senators in rushing with 69 yards and a score on 16 carries.
Senior running back Cade Morris added 51 yards on 12 carries and a score on the ground, while catching four passes for 50 yards and a receiving touchdown. Senior wide receiver Cayden Loveland added three receptions for 73 yards.
Senior Jake McGinnis and sophomore Logan Anderson led the way on defense for Gooding with nine total tackles apiece.
The Senators end their season with a record of 8-3.
Prairie 40, Raft River 22
MOSCOW — The Trojans were eliminated by the Pirates in the 1A Division I state quarterfinals at the Kibbie Dome. No other details were available.
Prairie will now meet Oakley in the semifinals, while the Trojans finished the season at 6-3.
