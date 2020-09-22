 Skip to main content
State football media poll, week 4
Twin Falls takes on Jerome

Twin Falls junior Jace Mahlke tries to break through the line Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Coeur d'Alene (7) 2-0 49 1

2. Rigby (4) 4-0 46 t-2

3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 37 t-2

4. Highland 4-1 20 5

5. Eagle 2-1 11 4

Others receiving votes: Meridian 1, Post Falls 1.

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Skyline (9) 3-1 52 3

2. Vallivue (2) 4-0 44 4

3. Blackfoot 3-1 27 1

4. Middleton 2-1 23 2

5. Emmett 3-1 13 -

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelly 4, Pocatello 2.

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (8) 4-0 51 1

2. Gooding (3) 4-0 47 2

3. Kimberly 4-0 32 3

4. Fruitland 3-0 14 5

t-5. Homedale 1-1 10 4

t-5. South Fremont 4-0 10 -

Others receiving votes: Teton 1.

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (11) 4-0 55 1

2. North Fremont 2-0 44 2

3. Melba 1-1 29 3

4. Aberdeen 2-1 17 5

5. Firth 2-2 15 4 -

Others receiving votes: Declo 3, New Plymouth 1, St. Maries 1.

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (11) 2-0 55 1

2. Oakley 4-0 44 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 3-0 33 3

4. Raft River 2-1 16 4

5. Genesee 3-0 7 -

Others receiving votes: Butte County 5, Kamiah 3, Notus 2.

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 3-0 55 1

2. Dietrich 4-0 44 2

3. Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 29 4

t-4. Rockland 3-1 15 3

t-4. Kendrick 1-1 15 -

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 3, Castleford 3, Garden Valley 1.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Allan Steele, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

