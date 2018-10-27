LEWISTON — For the first time in program history, Oakley High School captured a state cross country title.
The Oakley girls broke through on Saturday at The Orchards in Lewiston, posting a final score of 70 to narrowly top Troy (76) for first place at the 1A state championships.
“It’s a major accomplishment,” Oakley coach Michael Jenks said over the phone. “They worked really hard. It’s really cool that they were able to put this together.”
The Hornets earned the team title without having a top-10 runner on Saturday. Their best individual, sophomore Emree Larson, finished 15th in the girls race (21 minutes, 9.7 seconds).
“She went out really aggressive,” Jenks said, “and she set the tone.”
Behind Larson was junior Keely Cranney (19th, 21:29.3), freshman Chochie Whittle (27th, 21:48.2), freshman Allee Larson (29th, 21:58), sophomore Sharon Lara (32nd, 22:05.2), sophomore Azlyn Gillette (34th, 22:15.8) and sophomore Faith Seamons (64th, 25:12.2).
“Last year, we were three strong. This year, we were seven strong,” Jenks said. “It’s been wonderful to watch the girls get faster and faster.”
Jenks was especially impressed with Cranney, who he said was in a walking boot the previous 3 1/2 weeks due to a stress reaction in her fibula. Despite the limitations, she bested her personal record by more than 30 seconds on Saturday.
In fact, every Hornet topped or matched her personal-best time on Saturday, according to Jenks, who said the course ran fast.
This season, the Oakley girls team picked up runners “from all corners of our school,” Jenks said. A handful were former volleyball players who switched sports because of injuries or other reasons. Two were cheerleaders. Some are basketball players who used the fall to gear up for their winter sport.
“It’s just a cool mix of kids,” Jenks said.
Oakley cross country has been around for about 20 years, and the sport has always taken a back seat to football, basketball and volleyball at the school, Jenks said. The Hornet girls’ third-place finish last year and their first-ever title on Saturday have given the cross country program some welcome sunshine.
“It’s not the normal thing we cheer for in Oakley,” Jenks said. “We’ve gotten a lot of support behind us the last couple years.”
Christensen twins go 1-2 again
While Oakley took the girls team title, its rival stole the individual spotlight.
Raft River sophomores Kaybree and Karlee Christensen placed first and second, respectively, in Saturday’s 1A girls race. The twins both set personal records.
Kaybree has placed first and Karlee has finished second at the same meet five times this season, and Saturday’s state championships marked the fourth straight time they’ve gone 1-2.
“It’s been way cool,” Kaybree said over the phone. “I’m glad we’ve been able to run together and experience it together.”
Before the 1A District 4 championships on Oct. 17, Kaybree had not broken 19 minutes in her career. Her time that day was 18 minutes, 51 seconds. Ten days later, she shattered her personal record with a mark of 18:28.8 at the state championships.
The Orchards course is fast, she said, but Saturday’s time was nonetheless a big accomplishment, especially because it resulted in her first ever state title.
“I’m way excited,” she said. “When I started doing this, I didn’t think I’d take first.”
Karlee finished well behind her sister on Saturday, but she made an even bigger leap.
Before the state championships, Karlee’s personal record was 20:03.3, set at September’s Bob Firman Invitational. Not only did she break 20 minutes on Saturday, she broke 19. Her mark was 18:55.6.
“I was just hoping to get somewhere in the 19s. … I didn’t think I’d ever get in the 18s,” she said. “I never thought this would happen from cross country, and I’m glad it did.”
Karlee is used to finishing behind her sister, and she’s fine with it, she said. In fact, before Saturday’s race, she was hoping Kaybree would finish first and she would finish second.
“I’m used to the fact that she always beats me,” Karlee said. “I’ll always try to push myself to beat her, but if I don’t, that’s okay.”
Geddes shatters more records
Going into Saturday, Mattalyn Geddes had broken the Twin Falls girls cross country record twice in her two years at the school. Make that three times.
The junior took first place by more than 30 seconds Saturday in the 4A girls race. Her time of 17:29.5 shattered her previous record (and school record) of 17:52.1 at the Bob Conley Invitational earlier this month.
After setting the 4A girls state record at Eagle Island State Park last year, she captured another venue record Saturday at The Orchards.
“It was a lot of fun,” Geddes said over the phone. “It hurt really bad, but it was worth it.”
In addition to all of those records, Geddes set her personal goal on the dot.
“I knew I was gonna win, but I really wanted to run 17:29, and I did it,” she said. “I had doubts, but you really have to let it go and say you’re gonna do it, and that’s what I did."
Geddes and her junior teammate Brinlee Garling (sixth place, 18:53.07) helped the Bruins finished third in the 4A girls team standings.
Other locals shine at state
Oakley was the only District 4 school to capture a team title, but other schools earned trophies.
Two spots behind the Hornets in the 1A girls team standings was Valley, which posted a score of 85. The Vikings were also second on the boys side, finishing 22 points behind winner Liberty Charter.
The Kimberly girls finished third in 3A with a score of 66, three behind second-place Timberlake and 21 behind first-place Sugar-Salem.
Individually, several local 4A boys finished near the top.
Burley junior Jacob Detemple was sixth with a time of 15:33.6. It was the first time he'd broken 16 minutes, and it demolished his previous record of 16:03.7, set at this year's Bob Firman. Detemple also finished sixth at last year's 4A state championships.
Twin Falls junior Payson Bingham finished one spot behind Detemple and also broke 16 for the first time in his career, running in 15:43.4.
Canyon Ridge sophomore Ryker Holtzen was 11th (personal record 16:00.9), Jerome senior Koby Driscoll was 12th (PR 16:01.5), Jerome junior Kobe Yost was 15th (PR 16:05.3) and Jerome sophomore George Showers was 18th (16:09.8).
Bishop Kelly senior Nicholas Russell placed first in the 4A boys race, finishing in 15:11.25.
Gooding senior Keely Wolf placed fourth in the 3A girls race with a personal-record 19:18.12, while Kimberly juniors Annie Walker (PR 19:43.98) and Brinley Humphreys (PR 19:48.28) were sixth and seventh. Filer junior Liz Edler was 10th (19:57.23), and Kimberly junior Meg Walker was 17th (20:21.14).
Fruitland freshman Emma Hillam won the 3A girls race with a time of 18:47.73.
On the 3A boys side, Buhl junior Daniel Butler placed second (PR 16:00.27) behind Sugar-Salem senior Kooper Williams (15:23.72). Gooding sophomore Owen Rogers was seventh (PR 16:20.51).
In 2A, Declo junior Duncan Blackmon finished ninth with a personal-best time of 16:52.99, nearly a minute behind winner Andy Gebhardt of Salmon.
After the Christensen twins, the next best Magic Valley 1A girl was Sun Valley Community School senior Katherine Estep, who placed fifth (PR 20:10). Valley junior Analine Gonzalez was 10th (20:45.04).
On the 1A boys side, Sun Valley Community School Johnny Hagenbuch had the second-best time of any local runner at 15:40.34, good for second place behind Liberty Charter junior Caleb Hamblin (15:34.88). Hagenbuch's previous personal record was 16:34.
Valley sophomore Garrett Christensen was fourth (PR 16:15.6), while senior teammates Adam Elorrieta (PR 16:41.7) and Jadyn Peltier (PR 16:54.2) were seventh and eighth.
For full results from the 2018 state cross country championships, click here.
4A state championships
Team scores
Boys: 1. Idaho Falls 72, 2. Preston 92, 3. Bishop Kelly 124, 4. Skyline 150, 5. Pocatello 150, 6. Kuna 151, 7. Jerome 183, 8. Blackfoot 194, 9. Sandpoint 199, 10. Canyon Ridge 235, 11. Vallivue 249, 12. Twin Falls 275, 13. Ridgevue 319, 14. Columbia 340, 15. Moscow 386
Girls: 1. Bishop Kelly 55, 2. Skyline 58, 3. Twin Falls 101, 4. Idaho Falls 130, 5. Shelley 131, 6. Ridgevue 157, 7. Nampa 214, 8. Preston 232, 9. Mountain Home 237, 10. Sandpoint 241, 11. Moscow 267, 12. Kuna 289, 13. Century 340, 14. Middleton 358, 15. Jerome 396
3A state championships
Team scores
Boys: 1. Sugar-Salem 40, 2. Snake River 76, 3. Parma 87, 4. Timberlake 119, 5. Kimberly 133, 6. Gooding 138, 7. Priest River 171, 8. Bonners Ferry 192, 9. Teton 198
Girls: 1. Sugar-Salem 45, 2. Timberlake 63, 3. Kimberly 66, 4. Fruitland 124, 5. Priest River 140, 6. Snake River 140, 7. Teton 172, 8. Weiser 184, 9. Buhl 222
2A state championships
Team scores
Boys: 1. Salmon 49, 2. Soda Springs 79, 3. Ririe 91, 4. McCall Donnelly 104, 5. Cole Valley Christian 134, 6. West Side 141, 7. Melba 148, 8. North Fremont 187, 9. Declo 191
Girls: 1. Soda Springs 47, 2. Bear Lake 80, 3. Cole Valley Christian 90, 4. Melba 98, 5. Salmon 126, 6. West Jefferson 145, 7. Ririe 154, 8. McCall-Donnelly 207, 9. Declo 236
1A state championships
Team scores
Boys: 1. Liberty Charter 41, 2. Valley 63, 3. Logos 90, 4. Greenleaf Friends 117, 5. Ambrose 128, 6. Castleford 140, 7. Butte County 189, 8. Kamiah 211, 9. Rockland 228, 10. Prairie
Girls: 1. Oakley 70, 2. Troy 76, 3. Valley 85, 4. Victory Charter 103, 5. Ambrose 107, 6. Prairie 150, 7. Deary 158, 8. Butte County 164, 9. Grace 220
