State basketball roundup: Saturday's consolation games

Saturday's consolation games
Class 4A, at Timberline High School
Burley 56, Blackfoot 43: The Bobcats emerged as the consolation champions for Class 4A after building a 29-15 first-half lead.
Kelsie Pope scored 22 points, including 4-of-4 shooting from the three-point line, and Amari Whiting added 14 points and seven rebounds. Burley finished the season 17-10.
Burley 12;17;6;21; - 56
Blackfoot 9;6;8;20; - 43
BURLEY (56)
Amari Whiting 14, Allison Hege 2, Kelsie Pope 22, Carrie Baker 8, Lynzey Searle 4, Brooklyn Hege 1, Sydney Searle 5.
BLACKFOOT (43)
Tenleigh Smith 8, Isabelle Arave 3, Prairie Caldwell 5, Kianna Wright 4, Kristen Thomas 6, Gracie Andersen 5, Hadley Humphreys 12.
Class 3A
Parma 53, Filer 45: The Wildcats fell short in the Class 3A third place game. Ella Fischer posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. No other Filer player reached double figures. Sophia Bartholomew added seven points and six rebounds.
Filer shot just 25.9% from the field.
Parma 15;12;10;16; - 53
Filer 9;13;9;14;- 45
PARMA (53)
Megan Hancock 16, Brooke Johnson 1, Grace Jackson 18, Taylor Kaiser 2, Austyn Harris 5, Adyson Harris 11.
FILER (45)
Kori Gartner 2, Kelsie Snyder 5, Kathleen Hale 3, McCarty Stoddard 5, Jazmyn Smothers 2, Ella Fischer 21, Sophia Bartholomew 7.
Class 2A
Melba 35, Declo 26: Melba earned the Class 2A third place trophy in a low-scoring defensive battle. Neither team shot better than 26% from the field, and Melba forced 27 Declo turnovers.
Sydney Ramsey scored 12 points to lead the Hornets, and Aryana Kahalioumi added six points and 11 rebounds.
Declo 6;5;2;9; - 26
Melba 5;9;10;11; - 35
DECLO (26)
Kate Mallory 2, Kadance Spencer 2, Sydney Ramsey 12, Amanda Bott 4, Aryana Kahalioumi 6.
MELBA (35)
Kortney Trappett 7, Hallie Arnold 6, Kendall Clark 6, Kate Clark 12, Katelyn Young 1, Kylee Wilson 2, Jordan Dayley 1.
Class 1A Division I
Raft River 49, Rimrock 45: Raft River finished the season strong by claiming their second straight consolation game win by four points or less. Saturday's win clinched the consolation championship.
Kamri Ottley and Karlee Christensen each had 12 points and combined for 13 rebounds, and the Trojans knocked down four second-half three-pointers.
Raft River finished the year 15-10.
Raft River 14;5;17;13; - 49
Rimrock 4;8;15;18; - 45
RAFT RIVER (49)
Kamri Ottley 12, Kaybree Christensen 5, Braylee Heaton 8, Marie Branch 1, Karlee Christensen 12, Macie Larsen 11.
RIMROCK (45)
Hannah Field 4, Riatta Rutan 5, Treau Smith 2, Sintia Varela 9, Laura Gasper 11, Maddie MacMillan 7, Dally Rutan 3, Sami Jewett 4.
Class 1A Division II
Lighthouse Christian 52, Mackay 46: Lighthouse won the Class 1A Division II consolation bracket thanks in part to 22 free throws and three players with double-figure scoring.
Lauren Gomez scored 17 points and added four assists, Kynlee Thornton had 15 points and five rebounds, and Taylor Smith chipped in with 13 points and a team-best nine rebounds.
The Lions finished the year with a record of 21-4.
Mackay 13;11;13;9; - 46
Lighthouse Christian 16;9;13;14; - 52
MACKAY (46)
Riley Moore 9, Alana Christensen 3, Chloe Fullmer 7, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Trinity Seefried 15, Megan Moore 10.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN (52)
Jordan Wolverton 3, Taylor Smith 14, Lauren Gomez 17, Kynlee Thornton 15, Maycee Holloway 2, Aleia Blakeslee 1.
Championship scores
Class 5A--Mountain View 55, Timberline 49
Class 4A--Bonneville 54, Century 39
Class 3A--Timberlake 42, Snake River 32
Class 2A--Soda Springs 67, Cole Valley Christian 56
Class 1A Division I--Lapwai 46, Prairie 40
Class 1A Division II--Rockland 45, Carey 30