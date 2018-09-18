Twin Falls High School senior midfielder Josh Stagge wasn’t thinking about what he was going to do as he saw a deflected ball falling toward him in the 56th minute of the Bruins’ contest against rival Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
He just swung his left foot and “hoped for the best,” he said.
Stagge’s wild swing turned out to be a vital one, as he made a sweet connection to fire the ball into the left-hand corner of the Riverhawks’ net and level the match at 1-1. Despite a hectic final stretch, the score remained that way, earning both sides a draw on Twin Falls’ senior night.
Wow, what an equalizer. Josh Stagge volleys home to make it #tfbruins 1, #crhawks 1 in the 56th minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/3wKN5xfuwJ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
“Especially on a stage like this, on senior night when we were down 1-0 ... it was pretty cool to score like that,” Stagge said.
It took nearly an hour for either team to finally find the net. The first half was very open, as the Bruins (3-3-4, 3-3-3) had the bulk of the chances in the opening 25 minutes. Twin Falls tested Canyon Ridge keeper Maurilio Tapia from distance, but couldn’t break through.
#tfbruins midfielder Sergio Varela tests the #crhawks keeper in the 10th minute but the score remains even at 0-0. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/zrcmoiShsm— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
The control shifted in the later stages of the first half, as Canyon Ridge (5-4-2, 5-2-2) grew into the game more and more with time. It applied pressure on the ball and forced the Bruins to make quicker decisions, resulting in plenty of turnovers in dangerous areas.
Despite seeing more of the ball, the Riverhawks mustered mostly efforts from long range, but they grew in confidence as they gained control. Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth said the added intensity in the closing moments wasn’t due to a tactical change, but rather his team adjusting to the speed of the game.
“It was just the play building up, getting settled in the game, and then we started to find our feet,” Farnsworth said. “We started working in the spaces we wanted to attack in. We saw the numbers getting forward and a lot of opportunities, just got to finish.”
In the dying moments of the half, a bang-bang challenge in the box drew penalty claims from Canyon Ridge, but the referee denied the pleas and deemed it a clean tackle by the Bruins, leading to a 0-0 halftime score.
HALF: #tfbruins 0, #crhawks 0— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
Very even 40 minutes with neither side able to break through. Canyon Ridge had a fair shout for a penalty here in the final seconds of the half, but it wasn’t given. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/lNzxQvQkJG
The Riverhawks carried over their momentum into the second period and, after about 12 minutes, their reward came.
With numbers crashing forward, a bouncing ball in front of goal fell to junior Jose Tapia, who calmly chipped it over Twin Falls freshman keeper Ryker Waters for a 1-0 lead.
A wild scramble in front of goal leads to this score from #crhawks junior Jose Tapia. They lead the #tfbruins 1-0 in the 52nd minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/PDH298A0qE— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
The celebrations were fleeting, as Stagge equalized just four minutes later. His father, Twin Falls head coach JJ Stagge, called it “a shot-and-a-half,” and Josh Stagge believes it picked his team up after it got down for a bit following Tapia’s opener.
Canyon Ridge sophomore midfielder Michael de la Torre said Stagge’s goal provided motivation for his team to take the lead back.
“Great goal by a great player,” de la Torre said. “Of course it does let you down. We’re winning the game, all excited and they just score. Of course it brings our mood down, but it’s not the first time it happened. We just keep working from there.”
The Riverhawks created more chances in the final 20 minutes of the contest, but their finishing let them down again, Farnsworth said.
The Bruins’ defense also stepped up.
Waters made numerous saves throughout the contest, and came up big with some at the end. But perhaps the game’s biggest moment came in the 73rd minute, when Waters was beaten.
Canyon Ridge senior captain Victor Gurung met a corner at the back post and, with his head, directed it toward the far corner. Waters dove too late, but sophomore Caden Zierenberg was behind him and reacted quickly enough to clear it off the line, saving the Bruins from a potential late collapse.
This could have been a #crhawks equalizer but the #tfbruins clear it off the line with seven minutes left. It was Caden Zierenberg with the clearance. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/uPcwbHlWkc— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
As time ticked away, both teams pushed for a goal but couldn’t find one. Although both coaches lamented missed opportunities and felt the game could have tilted in their team’s favor, they believed the result was indicative of how the game was played.
“It was a really good, back-and-forth game,” Farnsworth said. “Both teams fought hard and showed a lot of heart. (With) crosstown rivals, it’s always that way. Every time we play Twin, we know we’re in for a really good game. I think a draw was a good result.”
Other Highlights
At the other end,#crhawks winger Nishal Magar fires one over. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7DOPqRNC9V— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
This effort from #tfbruins right back Emiliano Serrano fizzed wide in the 18th minute. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/eiAPlu9ztn— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
Great save by #tfbruins keeper Ryker Waters #idpreps pic.twitter.com/rxArT65kzr— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
Waters with a strong punch on a corner jn the 48th minute, just three minutes after that save. #tfbruins #idpreps pic.twitter.com/V57LxmVYx7— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
Big save from the #crhawks keeper. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/q5SfbJwgH0— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
FINAL: #tfbruins 1, #crhawks 1— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 19, 2018
A crazy final few minutes but nobody can find a winner. This was probably be best chance at the end, but Ryker Waters came up big for Twin Falls. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ADRNnCBMuR
