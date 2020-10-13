Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 14
Boys Soccer
3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
No. 6 Buhl at No. 4 Kimberly, 3:30 p.m. Loser out. Winner advances to Play-In game on Saturday.
No. 2 Sun Valley Community School at No. 1 Gooding, 4:30 p.m. District Final. Both teams to state.
Girls Soccer
3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
No. 2 Sun Valley Community School at No. 4 Kimberly, 5:15 p.m. District Final. Winner to state. Loser plays Saturday in a Play-In game
No. 4 Buhl at No. 3 Wendell, 4:30 p.m. Loser out. Winner plays Saturday in a Play-In game
Volleyball
Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.
Gooding at Valley, 7 p.m.
