Sports Schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 14

Boys Soccer

3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament

No. 6 Buhl at No. 4 Kimberly, 3:30 p.m. Loser out. Winner advances to Play-In game on Saturday.

No. 2 Sun Valley Community School at No. 1 Gooding, 4:30 p.m. District Final. Both teams to state.

Girls Soccer

3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament

No. 2 Sun Valley Community School at No. 4 Kimberly, 5:15 p.m. District Final. Winner to state. Loser plays Saturday in a Play-In game

No. 4 Buhl at No. 3 Wendell, 4:30 p.m. Loser out. Winner plays Saturday in a Play-In game

Volleyball

Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

Gooding at Valley, 7 p.m.

