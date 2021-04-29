Sports Schedule

Friday, April 30
Baseball
Homedale at Buhl, 3:30/5:30 p.m. DH
Softball
Homedale at Buhl, 3:30/5 p.m. DH
Wood River at Filer, 4 p.m.
Minico at Filer, 5:30 p.m.
Rodeo
5th District, Gooding
6th District, Oakley
Tennis
Wood River/Burley/Canyon Ridge/Jerome at East Idaho invite
Sun Valley Community School at Idaho Falls Invite
Track
Kimberly/Mountain Home/Minico/Twin Falls /Jerome at Skyview Invite, Nampa, 3:30 p.m.
Declo/Raft River/Oakley/Burley/Canyon Ridge at Tiger/Grizz Invite, Idaho Falls-Skyline 3 p.m.
Burley at Wood River, Tri Meet 2:30 p.m.
