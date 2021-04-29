 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule

Friday, April 30

Baseball

Homedale at Buhl, 3:30/5:30 p.m. DH

Softball

Homedale at Buhl, 3:30/5 p.m. DH

Wood River at Filer, 4 p.m.

Minico at Filer, 5:30 p.m.

Rodeo

5th District, Gooding

6th District, Oakley

Tennis

Wood River/Burley/Canyon Ridge/Jerome at East Idaho invite

Sun Valley Community School at Idaho Falls Invite

Track

Kimberly/Mountain Home/Minico/Twin Falls /Jerome at Skyview Invite, Nampa, 3:30 p.m.

Declo/Raft River/Oakley/Burley/Canyon Ridge at Tiger/Grizz Invite, Idaho Falls-Skyline 3 p.m.

Burley at Wood River, Tri Meet 2:30 p.m.

