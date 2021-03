Sports Schedule

Friday, March 26

Baseball

ICCU Spring Break Classic

Burley vs Skyview, 9 a.m. at Skyview

Burley vs Post Falls, 2 p.m. at Bishop Kelly

Canyon Ridge vs Nampa, 11:30 a.m. at Nampa

Canyon Ridge vs Columbia, 4:30 p.m.at Columbia

Filer vs Parma, 11:30 a.m. at Homedale

Jerome vs Lakeland, 9 a.m. at Columbia

Jerome vs Columbia, 2 p.m. at Columbia

Minico vs Timberline, 2 p.m. at Mountain View

Mountain Home vs Caldwell, 4:30 p.m. at Caldwell

Twin Falls vs Post Falls, 4:30 p.m. at Bishop Kelly

Wood River vs Homedale, 4:30 p.m. at Homedale

Softball

WTP Tournament

Twin Falls vs Middleton, 10 a.m. at Vallivue

Twin Falls vs Homedale, 12 p.m. at Vallivue

Jerome vs Weiser, 2 p.m. at Vallivue