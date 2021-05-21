Sports Schedule

Saturday, May 22
Baseball
4A State Tournament, Skip Walker Field, CSI, Twin Falls
Game 10 - Canyon Ridge vs Twin Falls, 1 p.m. Third Place
3A State Tournament, TVCC Fruitland High School
Game 10 - Kimberly vs Snake River, 1 p.m. Third-Place Game
2A State Tournament, Halliwill Park, Pocatello
Game 10 – Declo vs Grangeville/Malad, 11:30 a.m. Third Place Game
1A State Tournament, Orofino High School
Game 5- Glenns Ferry vs Kamiah, 9 a.m. Fifth-Place Game
Softball
3A State Tournament, Timberline High School
Game 12 –Filer vs Homedale, 10 a.m. Semi-finals
1A State Tournament, Quad Park, Caldwell
Game 10 - Glenns Ferry vs the winner of the Genesee or Potlatch 10 a.m. game played Saturday. in the Championship Game at 2 p.m.
Tennis
Idaho High School Tennis State Championships
5A Timberline High School/Appleton Tennis Center
4A Boise Racquet Club/Borah High School/Bishop Kelly High School
3A Ridgevue High School/Sage Valley
Track
Idaho High School Track and Field State Championships
5A/4A Eagle High School
3A/2A/1A Middleton High School