Sports Schedule

Saturday, May 22

Baseball

4A State Tournament, Skip Walker Field, CSI, Twin Falls

Game 10 - Canyon Ridge vs Twin Falls, 1 p.m. Third Place

3A State Tournament, TVCC Fruitland High School

Game 10 - Kimberly vs Snake River, 1 p.m. Third-Place Game

2A State Tournament, Halliwill Park, Pocatello

Game 10 – Declo vs Grangeville/Malad, 11:30 a.m. Third Place Game

1A State Tournament, Orofino High School

Game 5- Glenns Ferry vs Kamiah, 9 a.m. Fifth-Place Game

Softball

3A State Tournament, Timberline High School

Game 12 –Filer vs Homedale, 10 a.m. Semi-finals

1A State Tournament, Quad Park, Caldwell

Game 10 - Glenns Ferry vs the winner of the Genesee or Potlatch 10 a.m. game played Saturday. in the Championship Game at 2 p.m.

Tennis

Idaho High School Tennis State Championships

5A Timberline High School/Appleton Tennis Center

4A Boise Racquet Club/Borah High School/Bishop Kelly High School

3A Ridgevue High School/Sage Valley

Track

Idaho High School Track and Field State Championships

5A/4A Eagle High School

3A/2A/1A Middleton High School

