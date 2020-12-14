Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Dec 15
Boys Basketball
Marsh Valley at Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Burley 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Minico 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Raft River 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Pocatello 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Victory Charter at Camas County 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Shoshone at Lighthouse Christian 6 p.m.
Buhl at Wendell 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Dietrich 6 p.m.
Oakley at Glenns Ferry 7:30
Raft River at Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Declo 7:30 p.m.
Parma at Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Gooding, Raft River at Valley 6 p.m.
