Sports Schedule
Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Dec 15

Boys Basketball

Marsh Valley at Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Burley 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Minico 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Raft River 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Pocatello 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Victory Charter at Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shoshone at Lighthouse Christian 6 p.m.

Buhl at Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Dietrich 6 p.m.

Oakley at Glenns Ferry 7:30

Raft River at Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Declo 7:30 p.m.

Parma at Gooding 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Gooding, Raft River at Valley 6 p.m.

