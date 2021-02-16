Sports Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
3A Boys District Tournament – at Kimberly
Game 3 – No. 4 Buhl vs No. 2 Gooding, 6 p.m. loser out
Game 4 – No. 3 Filer vs No. 1 Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
2A Boys District Tournament
Game 2 – No. 2 Wendell at No. 1 Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
1ADI State Tournament at Columbia High School
Game 1 – Lighthouse Christian vs Lakeside, 12 p.m.
Game 4 – Murtaugh vs Lapwai, 7 p.m.
1ADII State tournament at Nampa High School
Game 1 – Camas County vs Tri-Valley, 12 p.m.
Game 3 – Carey vs Mackay, 5 p.m.
Game 4 – Richfield vs Kendrick, 7 p.m.
