Sports Schedule

Tuesday, May 11

Baseball

GBG District Tournament

Game 7 – No. 5 Burley at No. 2 Canyon Ridge, 5 p.m.

Game 8 – No. 3 Minico at No. 1 Twin Falls, 5 p.m. Championship Game - Winner to State

SCIC District Tournament

Game 5 – No. 3 Buhl at No. 2 Filer, 5 p.m. – Winner to state play-in game Saturday at Pocatello, 1 p.m.

Softball

GBG District Tournament

Game 7 – No. 5 Minico at No. 2 Mountain Home, 5 p.m.

Game 8 – No. 3 Jerome at No. 1 Twin Falls, 5 p.m. Championship Game - Winner to State

SCIC District Tournament

Game 5 – No. 3 Buhl vs No. 2 Filer, 4 p.m.at Gooding

Game 6 – No. 1 Gooding vs Winner Game 5 - No. 3 Buhl/No. 2 Filer, 6 p.m. at Gooding Championship Game - Winner to State

Golf

1A/ 2A District @ Canyon Springs, 10 a.m.